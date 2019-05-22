Anand Mahindra's Tweet on ‘Khatiya-vator’ Proves Indians are Best at 'Jugaad'

I think the phrase ‘Necessity is the mother of invention’ was invented by Indians! Here’s a new product our Farm & Construction sectors will have to consider as a replacement for an excavator: A ‘Khatiya-vator’. #whatsappwonderbox pic.twitter.com/av3qNdIAHd — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 21, 2019

"Majboori ka Naam Jugaad" — Akshay Shinde (@akshays255) May 21, 2019

It’s called “Jugaad”....innovate — Rishit Hemani (@rrhemani) May 21, 2019

This is called jugad technology श्रीमान — CHOWKIDAR Rohtash kaushik (@RohtashKaushik4) May 21, 2019

Jugaadu nature to find solutions. — John Fernandes (@johnfe20) May 21, 2019

Our farmers have invented one more than one ...... Another example . pic.twitter.com/8jofVuNSID — AJAY GHANGHAS 🇮🇳💎 (@AJAYGHANGHAS16) May 21, 2019

It is partly biodegradable!!😄 — Chowkidar Sujata Srinath (@Susri1210) May 21, 2019

