Anand Mahindra's Tweet on ‘Khatiya-vator’ Proves Indians are Best at 'Jugaad'
Anand Mahindra, known for his Internet wit, recently shared an interesting video of a 'Khatiya-vator' that showed a rustic cot bed attached to a construction vehicle for some agro work.
Screenshot from video tweeted by Anand Mahindra.
The chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra, known for his Internet wit has now shared an interesting video of a 'Khatiya-vator' that shows a rustic cot bed attached to a construction vehicle for some agro work and the internet is in splits!
Taking to his twitter account Anand Mahindra posted the video along with the caption, "I think the phrase ‘Necessity is the mother of invention’ was invented by Indians! Here’s a new product our Farm & Construction sectors will have to consider as a replacement for an excavator: A ‘Khatiya-vator'."
Needless to say, the video went viral.
The 39-second clip, which has been liked over 16,000 times since being posted, has been flooded with numerous comments with many calling the idea 'Indian Jugaad' on social media.
In fact, one user pointed out that this is perhaps not the only innovation Indians have created with the humble khatiya.
And to top it all, one user rightly pointed out, the invention is partly biodegradable!
I think the phrase ‘Necessity is the mother of invention’ was invented by Indians! Here’s a new product our Farm & Construction sectors will have to consider as a replacement for an excavator: A ‘Khatiya-vator’. #whatsappwonderbox pic.twitter.com/av3qNdIAHd— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) May 21, 2019
"Majboori ka Naam Jugaad"— Akshay Shinde (@akshays255) May 21, 2019
It’s called “Jugaad”....innovate— Rishit Hemani (@rrhemani) May 21, 2019
This is called jugad technology श्रीमान— CHOWKIDAR Rohtash kaushik (@RohtashKaushik4) May 21, 2019
Jugaadu nature to find solutions.— John Fernandes (@johnfe20) May 21, 2019
Our farmers have invented one more than one ...... Another example . pic.twitter.com/8jofVuNSID— AJAY GHANGHAS 🇮🇳💎 (@AJAYGHANGHAS16) May 21, 2019
It is partly biodegradable!!😄— Chowkidar Sujata Srinath (@Susri1210) May 21, 2019
