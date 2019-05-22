Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Anand Mahindra's Tweet on ‘Khatiya-vator’ Proves Indians are Best at 'Jugaad'

Anand Mahindra, known for his Internet wit, recently shared an interesting video of a 'Khatiya-vator' that showed a rustic cot bed attached to a construction vehicle for some agro work.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 22, 2019, 1:22 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Anand Mahindra's Tweet on ‘Khatiya-vator’ Proves Indians are Best at 'Jugaad'
Screenshot from video tweeted by Anand Mahindra.
The chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra, known for his Internet wit has now shared an interesting video of a 'Khatiya-vator' that shows a rustic cot bed attached to a construction vehicle for some agro work and the internet is in splits!

Taking to his twitter account Anand Mahindra posted the video along with the caption, "I think the phrase ‘Necessity is the mother of invention’ was invented by Indians! Here’s a new product our Farm & Construction sectors will have to consider as a replacement for an excavator: A ‘Khatiya-vator'."

Needless to say, the video went viral.




The 39-second clip, which has been liked over 16,000 times since being posted, has been flooded with numerous comments with many calling the idea 'Indian Jugaad' on social media.













In fact, one user pointed out that this is perhaps not the only innovation Indians have created with the humble khatiya.




And to top it all, one user rightly pointed out, the invention is partly biodegradable!


Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram