Anand Mahindra's Tweet Starts 'World Cup' of Sunsets, 'All Teams Welcome'

Billionaire-cum-netizen, Anand Mahindra’s engagement on social media platforms is a must-watch as even the smallest interactions compound into an entertaining piece of content. For example, this single tweet by the Mahindra Group chairman turned into a full-blown sunset show. Anand Mahindra recently shared a serene sunset snap from Alibaug beach and compared it to a Rothko painting. Apparently, he was hopping on the trendy bandwagon, which saw several users sharing clear skies over Mumbai after a heavy shower. Mahindra wrote, “Pic on the left was apparently somewhere in Alibaug. A Rothko painting (on the right) come to life, or is it the other way around?”

A few days ago, social media was inundated with pics of Mumbai’s clear post-shower sky & spectacular sunset. Never too late to join that bandwagon! Pic on the left was apparently somewhere in Alibaug. A Rothko painting (on the right) come to life-or is it the other way around?? pic.twitter.com/7PTepGHXxJ— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 11, 2022

Little did he know his thread would turn into a stage where people would flaunt their own captured sunsets. The show started with a user sharing the same sunset being seen from a different part of the state.

“Beautiful Sir. This was the sunset,” the user wrote.

Beautiful sir this was the sunset pic.twitter.com/vuVwR3QOrP— Ujwal Puri // ompsyram.eth (@ompsyram) January 11, 2022

There was no stopping from here on. Another user chimed in with a sunset captured from Marine Drive.

Here’s one from Marine Drive from some time back though @anandmahindra Sir pic.twitter.com/pda7rkScie— Dr. Rahul Baxi (@baxirahul) January 11, 2022

Another user sent a quarter-drowned sun right beside an apartment building.

Incidentally my friend sent me this picture of sunset from Bandra, Mumbai 😊👇 pic.twitter.com/EkwFQg2Puv— Wanderlust (@charuhasmujumd1) January 11, 2022

As the thread got longer, it crossed Maharashtra borders and crossed other states. One arose from Hubli, Karnataka.

And this is the sunrise another friend sent me from Hubballi, Karnataka 😊👇 pic.twitter.com/jbP1wS3j4S— Wanderlust (@charuhasmujumd1) January 11, 2022

Mahindra replied to the tweet, saying, “Whoa! This is turning into a ‘World Cup’ of sunsets. All team/entries welcome, in that case!?”

Whoa! This is turning into a ‘World Cup’ of sunsets. All teams/entries welcome, in that case! 😊 https://t.co/hmLtHRoPQD— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 11, 2022

Another one came flying straight from Club Mahindra at Hatgadh.

Had captured this during my stay at @clubmahindra in Hatgadh 😊 pic.twitter.com/lagocKFSNV— Akhil Patel (@akhilp_) January 11, 2022

Here's one sunset that even Mahindra couldn’t help but retweet.

Oh I couldn’t resist retweeting this one… Beautiful. Truly our Incredible India https://t.co/zeRJibl1I6— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 11, 2022

One straight from the ‘heart of India’ Madhya Pradesh.

Sunset From My Small Village In Madhyapradesh.😍😍 pic.twitter.com/KP2BMb3dot— Golu Gour (@GoluGour10) January 11, 2022

Anand Mahindra ended the ‘World Cup of Sunset’ with the tweet above, and in the caption, wrote, “Let me make this the last RT because, at the end of the day, the most important and memorable sunsets are not necessarily those that are most visually spectacular, but those that are part of our own, personal experience.”

And let me make this the last RT. Because, at the end of the day, the most important & memorable sunsets are not necessarily those that are the most visually spectacular, but those that are part of our own, personal experiences.. https://t.co/g88YLVDENe— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 11, 2022

Anand Mahindra is absolutely right here. A sunset always promises a beautiful ending. What do you think?

