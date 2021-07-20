Anand Mahindra’s Tweet to Deal With Monday Blues is a Lesson in Timeless Positivity

If you’re struggling to beat the blues, Anand Mahindra’s Monday motivation piece is just what you need to read. The Mahindra Group chairman offered an important life lesson about having a positive and right attitude towards hurdles of life in a recent tweet on July 19, and his admirers and followers agreed with him. He frequently posts inspiring statements and videos on Twitter.

What was Anand Mahindra’s Twitter post about?

Anand Mahindra took over Twitter on the weekend and wrote that a pal had shared a Bob Bitchin remark with him, and he decided to share it with his Twitter followers. The tweet read, “Over the weekend, a friend shared this quote by Bob Bitchin [Yes, that’s his name]. “The only difference between an ordeal and an adventure is attitude.” When we’re young, we’re more willing to view everything as an adventure. Never lose that youthfulness.” Along with the post, Anand Mahindra added the hashtag “Monday motivation.”

Over the weekend, a friend shared this quote by Bob Bitchin (yes, that’s his name!): “The only difference between an ordeal and an adventure is attitude.”When we’re young, we’re more willing to view everything as an adventure. Never lose that youthfulness #MondayMotivation— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 19, 2021

A lot of people have agreed with the thought and expressed their take in the comment’s space.

Agreeing to Anand Mahindra’s point one of his followers replied, “Don’t forget. It’s all about your attitude this week.”

Don’t forget! It’s all about your attitude this week. ✨Via @CaptBobBitchin pic.twitter.com/z4KyVTUzWR— Manoj K Jha aka Manu 😷 (@manojgjha) July 19, 2021

Another said, “Attitude and vision - a healthy combination.”

Attitude and Vision…a Healthy combination..— Vishwajit (@DeshmukhVSD) July 19, 2021

Thanking the 66-year-old, a user said, “My sister might need this, sending her the screen-shot ASAP.”

My sis might need this, sending her the screen-shot asap. Thank you 🙏— Stuti Kishan (@stuti_kishan) July 19, 2021

Another comment read, “Adventure is when one has driven across the length and breadth of the country with wife and dog in a 10 year plus Scorpio happily. Ordeal is trying to get any problem looked into properly and effectively by any Mahindra service centre! And I ain’t bitchin.”

Adventure is when one has driven across the length and breadth of the country with wife and dog in a 10 year plus Scorpio happily. Ordeal is trying to get any problem looked into properly and effectively by any Mahindra service centre! And I ain't bitchin !— Christopher Roy (@IncisiveScalpel) July 19, 2021

What are your thoughts on Anand Mahindra’s Monday motivations?

