Anand Mahindra's 'Jugaad' Video of Starting an Engine Reminds Desis of 'Chariots'

Anand Mahindra has amused his followers yet again with a hilarious video on Twitter. The 65-year-old businessman's tweet on Thursday proved that it is not just Indians who are great at jugaad. In the two minute ten second video, two men who are most likely from the Middle East region are seen trying to repair their car. It is their way of repairing the car and then making it work that steals the show.

The driver and the co-driver open the front bonnet of the car and find that the accelerator is the problem hindering the vehicle's movement. The two then make a jugaadu version by creating an accelerator cable which allows one of the co-drivers to accelerate the vehicle while another man sits behind the wheel.

The image of the man standing behind the driver’s seat and holding the rope to control the speed of the car reminded Mahindra of the traditional chariot where the driver used to control the horse with the reins in his hands.

Captioning the video, he wrote that even though it seems like an old video, it is hilarious, nonetheless. He further mentioned that the video disproves the idea jugaad is an Indian-only characteristic. However, what this video proves is why we refer to the horsepower of to describe the strength of car engines and refer to our cars as our chariots with the reins in our hands.

The tweet has been viewed over 75.6k times on Twitter while over 3.1k people have liked the post.

Looks like a dated video but hilarious nonetheless. And you thought jugaad was an Indian trait! Now you know why we refer to the ‘horse’power of engines & refer to our cars as our chariots. (P.S Always keep the ‘reins’ in your hands... 😊) pic.twitter.com/QasTWou2Vd — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 4, 2021

One of the users commented that they are an ardent fan of Anand’'s tweets although they do not know from where he gets such "amazing stuff".

Ha ha ha😂big fan of your tweets don't know from where you get such amazing stuff😊 — Minaai (@Minaai59117840) February 5, 2021

While another user shared his own story of a similar incident as he wrote that a few years back, he and his friend used the same jugaad when the accelerator cable of his bike broke. He further mentioned that he was riding the bike and his friend behind him was controlling the acceleration by controlling the thread tied to the broken cable.

Last year, Mahindra shared another video of a Mahindra & Mahindra pick up truck that was being used as a make-shift tipper truck for unloading a bunch of logs.

According to reports, the video was shot somewhere in Kerala and showed a group of people manually lifting the front of the truck and tilting it towards the back. Since the truck was already overloaded with the dead logs, it became easier for the people to unload it. However, the make-shift task was severely criticised by Mahindra, who termed this 'unsafe' and said this 'violates all the safety rules of loading'.