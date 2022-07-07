Anand Mahindra's Witty Response to Twitter User Asking Him If He is NRI Goes Viral

The Chairperson of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra is very well known for his unconventional and funny social media posts. It won’t be wrong to say that his Twitter handle is a goldmine of thought-provoking, inspirational and hilarious content. However, at times, his witty answers to quirky questions of Twitter users also spark laughter and win millions of hearts. Something similar happened recently, wherein the business tycoon was asked if he is an NRI. His funny response will leave you smiling ear to ear.

Well, the story goes back to Mahindra’s post of July 5 on the micro-blogging platform. Dropping two enthralling pictures of the skyline in Manhattan on the day of the Fourth of July, he wrote in the caption, “Manhattan 4th of July Skyline.” Replying to his post, Mahindra shared a video of stunning fireworks during the Independence Day celebration in the United States of America. He captioned the enthralling video by writing, “Manhattan 4th of July. 2022 Skyline erupts.” In another thread, by sharing a different amusing picture he complimented the moonlight, and wrote, “Manhattan. 4th of July. 2022. It’s hard for man-made light to compete with the moon!”

Manhattan 4th of July Skyline. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/USnmmULw4a — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 5, 2022

Manhattan 4th of July. 2022 Skyline erupts. (2/3) pic.twitter.com/rmHvUSZ3mz — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 5, 2022

Manhattan. 4th of July. 2022. It’s hard for man-made light to compete with the moon! (3/3) pic.twitter.com/388sXbFg5Q — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 5, 2022

While responding to one of his tweets, a user asked Mahindra, “Are you an NRI?” In response, Mahindra channelled his inner wittiness and said that he is an “HRI”. Wondering what that means? Detailing the same, Mahindra responded to the question and wrote, “Just visiting family in New York. So am an HRI. Heart (always) resident in India….” and ended it with a smiling emoticon.

Take a look at the tweets here:

Just visiting family in New York. So am an HRI. Heart (always) resident in India….😊 https://t.co/ydzwTux9vr — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 5, 2022

Mahindra’s witty response instantly started making rounds on the internet. Moreover, the comments section of his response was flooded with people praising his presence of mind. One netizen commented, “That’s a nice one. I am an HRI. Will steal this shamelessly.” Another wrote, “Incredible reply boss.” A third user hilariously replied, “Sir. You are an MRI (Mahindra Resident of India).”

