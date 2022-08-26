Ananya Panday-Vijay Deverakonda Scene from 'Liger' Has Started Twitter Debate: 'Who is Worse?'

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer ‘Liger’ directed by Puri Jagannadh has failed to connect with the masses and critics alike. With the critics rating the recently released action-drama movie poorly, some fans have taken it upon themselves to let everyone know what they did not like about the cinema and unfortunately for Panday and Deverakonda, that list seems to be a never-ending affair on social media.

“The film is buried under mediocrity – needless romantic backstory, pointless songs, corny humor by making fun of the lead character’s stammering, cringe performances, frequent lapses of logic, and the most laughable cameo by one of the world’s greatest boxers — Mike Tyson. Even Deverakonda’s built-like-a-tank physique can’t rescue this movie from its own stupidity,” Sonil Dedhia, in a movie review for News18.com, wrote.

But if you thought the critics and fans were being a little harsh on ‘Liger’ and its actors, an out-of-context snippet from the movie has gone viral and it doesn’t help the cause either.

In the now-viral scene, Panday’s character Tanya can be seen showing little to no emotions as Liger literally roars to confess his love for her. The stark difference in their levels of energy is quite evident, even in the 23-second clip.

“Expression queen Ananya Pandey,” a Twitter user wrote while sharing the video.

Expression queen Ananya Pandey pic.twitter.com/YLOIUA4gzK — M (@_ahania) August 25, 2022

People did not miss the opportunity to dunk on Panday.

Bachhi ka choclate le liya kisine — Van-dan (@ashudhh) August 25, 2022

Itna struggle 😂😂😂 — Rohit (@rohit_0718) August 25, 2022

Wahh kya acting hai😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Q5GKI644dD — Vansh Bhardwaj (@VanshBh40351882) August 25, 2022

It was only later that some realised that the criticism solely aimed at Panday was unjust as Deverakonda’s hammy delivery in the said scene wasn’t a work of art either.

i can't figure out who's worse here https://t.co/qRQA2FoROe — ny (@sprihaxx) August 25, 2022

that caption isn't sitting well like he's clearly doing equally bad if not more — ny (@sprihaxx) August 25, 2022

Tbh ananya wasn’t that bad as people are reacting 🙂 — hahaha (@Amiktomar) August 25, 2022

If you have watched the movie, we’d love to know your take on ‘Liger.’

