Ananya Panday's 'Mature' Take on Arjun Reddy on Koffee With Karan Wins Her New Fans

Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda recently appeared on Koffee With Karan season 7 and made for an interesting episode. Ananya is no stranger to being trolled on the Internet, but fortunately, an exchange of hers with Karan Johar is now going viral for all the right reasons. When Karan asked her if she was “one of the girls” who loved Arjun Reddy, a character played by Vijay Deverakonda in the titular film which was remade as Kabir Singh in Hindi, her answer was deemed to be refreshingly “mature” by Twitter users.

Ananya said that she liked the songs in the film but she wouldn’t be okay with a relationship like the one portrayed in the film, either for herself or for her friends. She also spoke about how many people watch something on screen and start to believe that “it’s okay to start behaving like that in real life.”

Yup she was very mature in her reply https://t.co/clTnacFE97 — Prabhatha (@rogobertha) July 29, 2022

Loved her for the First Time And that Too infront of the Reel Arjun Reddy sitting beside her Good that vijay didn't Defended here unlike vanga ,who aggressively defends for no reason https://t.co/Nm1QGAu8CT — Sai Sunil Reddy (@SaiSunil452) July 29, 2022

Wow I was not expecting this response from Ananya either! So well said Ananya @ananyapandayy!! Thank you! Okay you have a new fan now! https://t.co/JpJVxaD6wo — TaraSK (@TaraSK1) July 29, 2022

Ok now i am starting to like her. Also, even if PR is helping with stuff like this, it is still ok. Because it's important that someone influential like her makes such clear, & correct statements on a big show like KWK! That too sitting right next to Arjun Reddy himself. https://t.co/JVji1ED1eZ — Enna simran idhellam | LAX stan (@simrantelex) July 28, 2022

@ananyapandayy wow well said…. Finally some had to say this is not ok. Such movies make wrong impressions! Does ntng fr the society. https://t.co/jsucppJpAP — Ajay Shankar (@tweetajaay) July 29, 2022

On the episode, while Karan asked Vijay about his rumored relationship with Rashmika Mandanna, he also hinted that something is brewing between Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday. However, the latter did not confirm anything about her current dating status, it was revealed that she dated Ishaan Khatter and also had a crush on Aryan Khan growing up.

