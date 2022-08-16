Anchors Report on Newborn 'Suspect' in Hilarious 'Baby News Network' Skit

Working in news means you don’t just have this job- you have a lifestyle that may or may not occasionally threaten to take over all other facets of your being. As a testament, FOX 5 DC anchor Jeannette Reyes and her partner, 7News anchor Robert Burton made a skit to show what parenting a newborn might look like when both the parents are news anchors. While Reyes greets the baby like an anchor would greet a guest on their show, Burton gives a weather update and whether or not the duo might get to enjoy it.

“Well, if spit ups, feedings and diaper changes don’t get in the way, we just might be able to make it out of here before midnight,” Burton quips in full news anchor voice. Breaking news in this scenario includes “an explosion at the diaper station” and a suspect who is “not speaking at the moment”. Fortunately, though, the suspect is not considered a flight risk even though she has been linked to hundreds of other such “explosions”. Here’s how “BNN” or “Baby News Network” gets by:

When both of your parents are news anchors @Robert7News pic.twitter.com/E1z2J0kyQb — Jeannette Reyes (@Fox5DCJeannette) August 14, 2022

“more at 5” took me out pic.twitter.com/0prvDnq0Z4 — Harry (@HardiM_) August 15, 2022

She’s already sick off them pic.twitter.com/n3bAvPeOBs — Kita (@King1Kita) August 15, 2022

The call is coming from inside the house! — tanya hayles (@tanyahayles) August 14, 2022

Move over work-life balance; we have what appears to be work-life interference at hand these days. It’s 2022, after all and many of us are still working from home. Last year in another viral moment, Carmel Sepuloni, New Zealand’s minister for social development, was doing an interview with Radio Samoa, when her son walked into the room flashing an oddly shaped carrot ‘resembling a male body part’, which he apparently found in the groceries.

Embarrassed, Sepuloni tried to stop him and asked him to leave the room as the hosts burst into laughter. Sepuloni’s son flashed the carrot one more time before the visual cut to intro graphics.

The minister later shared the clip on her Twitter timeline along with a caption where she said that she might be having a good laugh about the situation later but surely not back in the moment. She followed it up with another Tweet where she lauded the efforts of all the parents who have been managing working from home in the COVID-19 pandemic.

