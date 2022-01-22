Ancient Hoard of 41 Gold Coins Found Near a German Village

Archaeology is a fascinating profession. Archaeologists go to any extent to find objects like home, clothes, tools, bones of the people living in a bygone era in a bid to study history. In their determined effort to study history, many times they come across such miraculous inventions that change the due course of history. In one such invention, archaeologists have uncovered a large hoard of Celtic gold coins. According to reports, Manja Schule, the Minister of Culture in Brandenburg, state archaeologist professor Dr Franz Schopper, numismatist Marjanki Pilekic and the volunteer archaeologist Wolfgang Herkt have presented this largest hoard of Celtic gold coins.

Manja said that Celtic gold has never been found in Brandenburg before. Minister said that 41 gold coins that have been found are a sensation and an irreplaceable source of information. The hoard was found by volunteer archaeologist Wolfgang Herkt near the village of Baitz in Potsdam - Mittelmark, Brandenburg. A precise location points out the founding place within a settlement of early Germanic Jastorf culture. The coins found are reported to be of Celtic origin. Although, the question which is still fascinating to the archaeologists is that Celts never lived in Brandenburg. Secondly, the hoard of 41 coins that have been uncovered is over 2,000 years old. This discovery shows how far-reaching has been the networks of early Europe, especially Jastorf Culture’s network.

41 coins mainly consist of gold, silver and copper coins. They are being called Rainbow cups. Rainbow cups is a term used for Celtic gold and silver coins. Rainbow cups were found in the areas once dominated by the La Tene culture. These coins are curved in shape like a bowl and marked with different symbols and patterns. However, the location of these findings starts a debate about whether these coins are Celtic gold or not. Numismatist Marjanki Pilekic said that since the location of these coins is far away from Celtic settlement areas, there will be challenges regarding the interpretation of findings. Marjanki also said that this is the second-largest hoard of smooth rainbow cups ever found.

The hoard is going to be displayed in the Archaeological State Museum of Brandenburg soon.

