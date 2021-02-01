Ancient Humans Might Have Mingled and Mated With the Neanderthals, Researchers Claim

Understanding human evolution can be a very complex subject, especially given our genus, Homo, which had more than twenty sub-species. Though Homo sapiens sapiens, i.e. us, are the only remaining ones, we can find traces of our distant relatives in the form of fossils all over the world. One such species was the Homo neanderthalensis or Homo sapiens neanderthalensis. Now, a team of researchers claim that we may not have been as distant as previously thought and that these two species might have inter-bred as well.

Archaeologists from the UK took a closer look at a set of 13 Neanderthal teeth discovered on Jersey more than 100 years ago. The remains were discovered at Paleolithic site of La Cotte de St Brelade on the southern coast of the island. Also known as “Fairies’ cave, the site has been a known habitat for Neanderthals 250,000 and 48,000 years ago.

Initially, the teeth were assumed to belong to one individual. Further analysis revealed they were from two separate hominins. But what’s surprising is that the teeth showed features associated with both Neanderthals and humans.

“Given that modern humans overlapped with Neanderthals in some parts of Europe after 45,000 years ago, the unusual features of these La Cotte individuals suggest that they could have had a dual Neanderthal-modern human ancestry,” said Chris Stringer, lead researcher.

According to some biologists, one way to define two groups as separate species is reproductive. If two groups cannot produce successful offspring, then they are different species even if they may be very closely related. (this is not accepted by all but is one school of thought). However, the researchers claim that species barrier between Neanderthal and what would become modern-day human might not have been so taut. It is possible that the two species not only socialised, but also interbred.

Though the dental features might be enough evidence for some, a concrete link can only be established once the DNA is thoroughly analysed. As Neanderthals vanished from the face of Earth long ago, that is a tricky task. According to Stringer, they are currently trying to extract DNA from these teeth and analyse it.

Natural Environment Research Council (NERC) surveyed some nearby caves and found that the evidence is less than 48,000-years-old. And it is a promising discovery as 8,000 years later, Neanderthals would go extinct.

Even though the site was discovered a century ago, fresh excavations have started two years ago in search of new evidence.