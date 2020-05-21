Ancient Mill Resumes Operations in UK after Country Faces Flour Shortage amid Lockdown

Days after reports emerged that UK is experiencing shortages of flour in the midst of COVID-19 pandemic, an old mill has resumed operations to meet the demands.

Located in Dorset, a county in southwest England, the Sturminster Newton Mill stopped its industrial operation in 1970 and was converted into a tourist attraction center. With the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, the iconic mill was closed on tourists. Sturminster Newton Mill has made to Domesday Book of 1086, reported BBC.





Domesday Book is an original record of a survey of England ordered by King William I. The exhaustive survey is considered a remarkable accomplishment of the Middle Ages.

Miller Pete Loosmore, a septuagenarian whose grandfather worked at the mill for more than 50 years, told BBC that he along his fellow millers used to run it on a part-time basis for producing flour for visitors during the tourist season.

“We would have been milling, on the whole, about two days each month - that would have supplied us with enough flour to keep going throughout the whole of the season,” he said.

Loosmore further said that the mill receives around a tonne of grain during the tourist season. But with most people staying indoors and baking becoming a popular past time, there was a spike in the demand for flour.

Local shops started reporting shortages of flour and Loosmore decided to make the mill a full-time operation.

He remains extremely proud that the mill is functioning quite like in its glory days. “It’s been nice to bring the place truly back to life and back into something like it used to be when it was working six days a week,” Loosmore added.



