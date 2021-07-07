Ancient Railway Station in UK Transformed into Living Space, On Sale for Rs 5.6 Crore

A former railway station in the UK that has been turned into a beautiful living space is now on sale at a whopping amount of £5,50,000 i.e, Rs 5.6 crore. The property is garnering much attention for its scenic view and the mementoes from its past life which includes a train carriage in the garden. The house earlier used to be Station Halt at Brampford Speke, a part of the Exe Valley Railway in Devon. It was opened on May 1, 1885, on a branch line built by Great Western Railway (GWR). Though the transformation is yet to finish, its scenic beauty and lush green surroundings are already winning hearts on the internet.

As reported by Metro, the property offers a sitting room that opens to the platform while the ticket office has been transformed into a bedroom. Not only this, but it also has a wooden chalet and a pond making it more appealing. Overall, the property has two reception rooms, a garden room, a sitting room, a kitchen, and three bedrooms spread over 6.2 acres. The property has been put on sale on Stags for a hefty amount of £5,50,000. As per its descriptions, the place is 5 miles from central Exeter and is accessible only on foot, following a 900ft-long walk. One can also go there through a private ford in the summer months. According to Stags, “The combination of the surrounding open countryside and the River Exe running adjacent to the village provides a network of local footpaths with a range of fantastic walks nearby”.

The station became an unnamed hat for trains in 1923 when all the staff were sent back to their home. It had served for almost 40 years as a station halt before turning into a dreamy home.

