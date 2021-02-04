Ancient Relics Believed to be of Jesus' Brother St James Turn Out to be of Much Younger Person

According to the latest research, scientists have carbon-dated relics of the two of the earliest Christians and Jesu apostles: St. Philip and St. James the Younger, which are kept at the Santi Apostoli Church in Rome site for more than 1500 years. The results of the study have managed to reveal some new data about the said Jesu apostles.

A research was conducted by team of scientists led by Kaare Lund Rasmussen, professor of chemistry and archaeometry, from University of Southern Denmark, supported by colleagues from the University of Groningen in Holland, University of Pisa in Italy, Cranfield Forensic Institute in England, Pontifical Institute of Christian Archaeology in Italy, and the National Museum of Denmark. The study has been published in the scientific journal of Heritage Science.

According to Southern Denmark University, although it is not known who declared the remains of St. Philip and St. James and from what location exactly, but it is true that they came to glorify the current church of Santi Apostoli in Rome, constructed in their honor. It is also true that the remains have been kept in the church since the sixth century.

The church only had fragments of a tibia, a femur and a mummified foot. Among these three pieces of the skeleton, the tibia and foot are said to be of St. Philip, while the femur is said to belong to St. James. The researchers said that bones of St. Philip were too difficult to decontaminate and radiocarbon date, and thus their age remains unknown so far. But the team of scientists did study the femur which underwent several analyses and its most striking observation was that it was radiocarbon dated to AD 214-340.

This discovery clears one thing that the preserved femur definitely does not belong to St. James. The scientists mention that the bone originates from an individual who was 160 to 240 years younger than St. James. In a statement to the Southern Denmark University, Professor Kaare Lund Rasmussen said that though the relic is not that of St James, it sheds light on an incredibly early time in the history of early Christianity that was not much recorded. He further mentioned that his team considers it highly likely that whoever moved the femur to the Santi Apostoli Church, believed it belonged to St. James and they must have taken it from a Christian grave, so it belonged to one of the early Christians, apostle or not and the same goes for the believed remains of St. Phili