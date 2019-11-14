Ancient Star Ejected from Centre of Galaxy Five Million Years Ago Discovered by Researchers

The cosmos and stars surrounding us in the firmament have fascinated mankind for centuries.

Celestial bodies that are forever a mystery have, when mankind was young, become legends, myths and Gods.

With evolution, the fascination has never waned, but rather, modern means have allowed man to find out more about the heavenly bodies surrounding us -- much like the recent discovery of the S5-HVS1.

Around five million years ago, a star was launched out of a supermassive black hole at the centre of our galaxy at 3.7 million mph. Now a group of researchers, led by Carnegie Mellon University's McWilliams Center for Cosmology's Sergey Koposov, have spotted the star.

The study was published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

The star was discovered from the 12.8 foot Australia Telescope and the Gaia satellite, under the collaboration of astronomers from Chile, the U.S., the U.K. and Australia called Southern Stellar Stream Spectroscopic Survey.

Known as S5-HVS1, it was spotted in the Crane-shaped constellation Grus.

Researchers spotted S5-HVS1 travelling relatively close to Earth -- around 29,000 light-years away -- at a speed which is about 10 times faster than most stars in the Milky Way Galaxy, reported Space.com, citing the study.

Speaking about the same, Douglas Boubert, co-author issued a statement and said that the velocity of the discovered star is so high that it will inevitably leave the galaxy to never return.

Lead author of the study Sergey Koposov further added, "This is super exciting, as we have long suspected that black holes can eject stars with very high velocities. However, we never had an unambiguous association of such a fast star with the galactic center."

The study further stated that researchers say it is an excellent example of the Hills Mechanism, wherein stars are ejected from the centres of galaxies at high speed following interaction between the binary-star system and the black hole at the centre of the galaxy.

