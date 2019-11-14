Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Ancient Star Ejected from Centre of Galaxy Five Million Years Ago Discovered by Researchers

The star was discovered from the 12.8 foot Australia Telescope and the Gaia satellite, under the collaboration of astronomers from Chile, the U.S., the U.K. and Australia called Southern Stellar Stream Spectroscopic Survey.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 14, 2019, 2:14 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Ancient Star Ejected from Centre of Galaxy Five Million Years Ago Discovered by Researchers
The Milky Way is seen in the sky above a path and huts on Lady Elliot Island in Queensland, Australia. (File photo/Reuters)

The cosmos and stars surrounding us in the firmament have fascinated mankind for centuries.

Celestial bodies that are forever a mystery have, when mankind was young, become legends, myths and Gods.

With evolution, the fascination has never waned, but rather, modern means have allowed man to find out more about the heavenly bodies surrounding us -- much like the recent discovery of the S5-HVS1.

Around five million years ago, a star was launched out of a supermassive black hole at the centre of our galaxy at 3.7 million mph. Now a group of researchers, led by Carnegie Mellon University's McWilliams Center for Cosmology's Sergey Koposov, have spotted the star.

The study was published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

The star was discovered from the 12.8 foot Australia Telescope and the Gaia satellite, under the collaboration of astronomers from Chile, the U.S., the U.K. and Australia called Southern Stellar Stream Spectroscopic Survey.

Known as S5-HVS1, it was spotted in the Crane-shaped constellation Grus.

Researchers spotted S5-HVS1 travelling relatively close to Earth -- around 29,000 light-years away -- at a speed which is about 10 times faster than most stars in the Milky Way Galaxy, reported Space.com, citing the study.

Speaking about the same, Douglas Boubert, co-author issued a statement and said that the velocity of the discovered star is so high that it will inevitably leave the galaxy to never return.

Lead author of the study Sergey Koposov further added, "This is super exciting, as we have long suspected that black holes can eject stars with very high velocities. However, we never had an unambiguous association of such a fast star with the galactic center."

The study further stated that researchers say it is an excellent example of the Hills Mechanism, wherein stars are ejected from the centres of galaxies at high speed following interaction between the binary-star system and the black hole at the centre of the galaxy.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram