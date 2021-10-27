Ancient Underwater War Route Discovered Deep Within Poland's Lake Czechowskie

Lake sediments undergo a periodic stratification that acts as a timestamp, similar to tree rings. Based on this, a team of researchers has excavated an ancient road hidden deep inside Lake Czechowskie, Poland. The ancient road is identified as Margrave’s Road, the ‘Via Marchionis.’ The study and the unearthing of the road underwater throw light on the East-West relationship that unfurled on this historical landscape of Bory Tucholskie. The team found three distinct phases of landscape development – strong settlement activity, war and nature’s return after it, and the current cultural landscape – spanned across the last 800 years. The researchers stated that according to the findings, the landscape remained untouched until 1350, after which the agrarian domination on the land is visible through the sediments. This agrarian period was followed by a war between the Teutonic order and Poland.

This entailed a quiet ecosystem for several decades before evidence of making handicrafts and usage of hardwood is spotted in the stratification. The results are based on the availability of particular sediments in the layers made over centuries beneath the lake. For instance, the sediments clearly show the replacement of birch and pine pollen with rye pollen.

“The most important result is that this development did not take place uniformly. Rather, an alteration of phases of rapid development and significant regressions. Complex interactions between socio-economic, political, and climatic factors may be the reason behind such alterations,” said Michal Slowinski, lead co-author, in a press release.

“Wars had a clear influence on the landscape, and moreover, the ‘Via Marchionis’ was used for transport of troops. In this study, we have shown the impact on the landscape for every way in the region’s history,” said Achim Brauer, lead co-author of the study.

The research was done under the aegis of the Helmholtz Virtual Institute ICLEA (Integrated Climate and Landscape Evolution). The study was led by representatives of the Polish Academy of Sciences and the German Research Centre for Geosciences.

