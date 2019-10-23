Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'And the Oscar Goes to...': Lazy Horse Acts Dead Every Time Someone Tries to Ride it

The horse, which has attained overnight celebrity status, simply falls down to the ground and pretends to be 'dead' every time somebody tries to get on it.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 23, 2019, 11:28 AM IST
Screenshot from Facebook video uploaded by Frasisco Zalasar.

Horses can be really smart when it comes to fooling humans. But did you hear about the mischievous horse who pretends to play dead every time someone tries to ride it?

A hilarious video compilation that has gone viral shows exactly that. The horse, in the clip, manages to fall to the ground and pretends to be dead every time somebody tries to get on it.

The video was first shared by Kritter Klub on YouTube and it was later shared on Facebook by Frasisco Zalasar. Jingang, the clever horse, falls on the ground when people attempt to get on it.

The caption of the video reads, "The horse that plays dead so they don't ride him."

After the horse realises that no one is around it and is safe, he quickly gets up and stands on its feet. However, when the pony sees a rider approaching towards him, it makes a dramatic falls on the ground.

The funny video has been viewed over 23 million times and counting.

The horse has impressed netizens with its Oscar-level acting skills.

A user on Facebook wrote, "Unbelievable -- horse even has tongue hanging out and eyes rolled up!" Calling him a genius, another said, "That horse is a genius, wish I could just do that every time someone I don't like comes near me."

A user could relate the video with a similar incident that happened when he was child.

Sharing his side of the story, the user wrote, "The same happened with me when I was a kiddo and sitting on horse... He fell down and pretended that he was faint... But when I kept some chana in front of his mouth he suddenly woke up..."

