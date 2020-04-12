BUZZ

Andar Coronavirus, Bahar Earthquake: Tremors in Delhi amid Lockdown Leave Netizens Puzzled

A monkey crosses the road near India's Presidential Palace during a 14-hour long curfew to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, New Delhi. (Reuters)

A monkey crosses the road near India's Presidential Palace during a 14-hour long curfew to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, New Delhi. (Reuters)

As per initial reports, tremors were felt at 5:45 PM and it was a magnitude of 3.5 on the Richter Scale.

News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 12, 2020, 7:32 PM IST
Easter Sunday started off on a very unique note with masses being held virtually due to the ongoing lockdown in India after the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. In the evening, those in the national capital had another thing to worry about - an earthquake with the epicenter reportedly in East Delhi.

NDRF DG Satya Narayan Pradhan said the quake struck at a depth of 8km at 5:45pm.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5 just happened in Delhi NCR. DETAILS OF EARTHQUAKE: Occurred on:12-04-2020, 17:45:03 IST, Lat:28.7 N & Long: 77.2 E, Depth: 8 Km, Region: NCT Delhi (sic),” he tweeted.

Here's how a very worried Twitter reacted!

