Andar Coronavirus, Bahar Earthquake: Tremors in Delhi amid Lockdown Leave Netizens Puzzled

Easter Sunday started off on a very unique note with masses being held virtually due to the ongoing lockdown in India after the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. In the evening, those in the national capital had another thing to worry about - an earthquake with the epicenter reportedly in East Delhi.
NDRF DG Satya Narayan Pradhan said the quake struck at a depth of 8km at 5:45pm.
“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5 just happened in Delhi NCR. DETAILS OF EARTHQUAKE: Occurred on:12-04-2020, 17:45:03 IST, Lat:28.7 N & Long: 77.2 E, Depth: 8 Km, Region: NCT Delhi (sic),” he tweeted.
Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5 just happened in Delhi NCR— ѕαtчα prαdhαnसत्यनारायण प्रधान ସତ୍ଯ ପ୍ରଧାନ-DG NDRF (@satyaprad1) April 12, 2020
DETAILS OF EARTHQUAKE 👇
Occurred on:12-04-2020, 17:45:03 IST, Lat:28.7 N & Long: 77.2 E, Depth: 8 Km, Region: NCT Delhi.@NDRFHQ @ndmaindia
Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on:12-04-2020, 17:45:03 IST, Lat:28.7 N & Long: 77.2 E, Depth: 8 Km, Region: NCT Delhi. [For more details, visit 'https://t.co/rDalTbVGBm']— K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) April 12, 2020
Here's how a very worried Twitter reacted!
ghar ke andar earthquake ghar ke bahar corona hum karein to karein kya bole toh bole kya— Akshar (@AksharPathak) April 12, 2020
Did you feel that, Delhi? #Earthquake— Zeba Warsi (@Zebaism) April 12, 2020
So, it was indeed an #earthquake— (@AnkitLal) April 12, 2020
Don't know what more is in store for us.
Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR.#earthquake— It’s your Boi Babu Bhai (@theSocial_Guy) April 12, 2020
Year 2020 to all of us : pic.twitter.com/N41hVyHCKJ
Earthquake Tremors in Noida as well. ek to ye Coronavirus ko already jhel rahe hai upar se ye Earthquake. #Earthquake pic.twitter.com/BdVUuGXvqy— PhenomenalOne (@SlayerKing_05) April 12, 2020
Outside Corona Thre@t— زماں (@Delhiite_) April 12, 2020
Inside #Earthquake thre@t
Rightnow Situation of Normal people : pic.twitter.com/FObZ68klHg
Tremors felt in Delhi. Hope everyone is safe. I pray for the safety of each one of you.— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 12, 2020
Delhi has just escaped what could be been a catastrophic disaster. Epicentre of the earthquake was East Delhi. This is the closest an epicenter has been to Delhi since the 1800s. Folks are lucky it was just 3.5 on the Richter scale.— Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) April 12, 2020
People run away from home, breaking the rules of Lockdown, Earthquake tremors were felt in Delhi NCR #earthquake. pic.twitter.com/DDkiZSSej5— Sikander (@sikandermd) April 12, 2020
#Earthquake in Delhi-NCR: pic.twitter.com/KnPGFJRdJ6— Harshit Sharma (@Harshit__speaks) April 12, 2020
After #Covid_19....Now #Earthquake— Şhiงค๓ ｙ (@Intrepid_SK) April 12, 2020
Le Me - pic.twitter.com/v20vP3k0YM