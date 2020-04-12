Andar Coronavirus, Bahar Earthquake: Tremors in Delhi amid Lockdown Leave Netizens Puzzled

Easter Sunday started off on a very unique note with masses being held virtually due to the ongoing lockdown in India after the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. In the evening, those in the national capital had another thing to worry about - an earthquake with the epicenter reportedly in East Delhi.

NDRF DG Satya Narayan Pradhan said the quake struck at a depth of 8km at 5:45pm.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5 just happened in Delhi NCR. DETAILS OF EARTHQUAKE: Occurred on:12-04-2020, 17:45:03 IST, Lat:28.7 N & Long: 77.2 E, Depth: 8 Km, Region: NCT Delhi (sic),” he tweeted.

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5 just happened in Delhi NCR

DETAILS OF EARTHQUAKE 👇

Occurred on:12-04-2020, 17:45:03 IST, Lat:28.7 N & Long: 77.2 E, Depth: 8 Km, Region: NCT Delhi.@NDRFHQ @ndmaindia — ѕαtчα prαdhαnसत्यनारायण प्रधान ସତ୍ଯ ପ୍ରଧାନ-DG NDRF (@satyaprad1) April 12, 2020

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on:12-04-2020, 17:45:03 IST, Lat:28.7 N & Long: 77.2 E, Depth: 8 Km, Region: NCT Delhi. [For more details, visit 'https://t.co/rDalTbVGBm'] — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) April 12, 2020

Here's how a very worried Twitter reacted!

ghar ke andar earthquake ghar ke bahar corona hum karein to karein kya bole toh bole kya — Akshar (@AksharPathak) April 12, 2020

Did you feel that, Delhi? #Earthquake — Zeba Warsi (@Zebaism) April 12, 2020

So, it was indeed an #earthquake



Don't know what more is in store for us. — (@AnkitLal) April 12, 2020

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR.#earthquake

Year 2020 to all of us : pic.twitter.com/N41hVyHCKJ — It’s your Boi Babu Bhai (@theSocial_Guy) April 12, 2020

Earthquake Tremors in Noida as well. ek to ye Coronavirus ko already jhel rahe hai upar se ye Earthquake. #Earthquake pic.twitter.com/BdVUuGXvqy — PhenomenalOne (@SlayerKing_05) April 12, 2020

Outside Corona Thre@t

Inside #Earthquake thre@t



Rightnow Situation of Normal people : pic.twitter.com/FObZ68klHg — زماں (@Delhiite_) April 12, 2020

Tremors felt in Delhi. Hope everyone is safe. I pray for the safety of each one of you. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 12, 2020

Delhi has just escaped what could be been a catastrophic disaster. Epicentre of the earthquake was East Delhi. This is the closest an epicenter has been to Delhi since the 1800s. Folks are lucky it was just 3.5 on the Richter scale. — Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) April 12, 2020