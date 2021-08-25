Andhra Cops Set an Example, Pool in Money to Fix Potholes on Damaged Roads

In an incident of policemen going way out of their line of duty to help civilians, a handful of them from Nuzvid sub-division in Andhra Pradesh ended up repairing road on the Vijayawada-Nuzvid highway when the civic authorities failed to do so. The cops also ended up repairing road for areas such as Vissannapeta, Mylavaram and Agiripalli. The roads all had potholes which caused major problems for vehicles and as bad roads increased the risk of accidents too, The New Indian Express reported.

The cops formed teams that went to all the main arterial roads to locate the potholes in them where accidents could happen. The cops along with their station house officers (SHO) then marked the areas which come under their respective police station jurisdiction.

After the cops brought in a detailed report of the damaged roads, Nuzvid DSP B Srinivasulu and the SP of Krishna district jointly decided to put money together and then the cops decided to start repairing the roads.

In a single day, the cops managed to fill up 25 potholes.

“Though people raised the bad condition of roads in their villages several times, no response came from the authorities. Moved by their plight, we decided to take up the works immediately wherever necessary,” Srinivasulu told the news outlet.

The cops said some of the locals, who are construction workers and have an understanding of road engineering also chipped in to help repair the roads alongside the cops.

In a similar incident recently, a cop in Mysuru contributed Rs 3 lakh from his own pocket to repair potholes on a city road. Potholes on a five-km stretch road between Madapura and K Belattur which connects the Chikkadevamma temple in HD Kote taluk were causing serious problems for motorists and pedestrians. After repeated requests fell to deaf ears of concerned authorities, a local cop S Doreswamy, an assistant sub-inspector of police paid Rs 3 lakh to help repair roads. He also lent a helping hand to the labourers while they were fixing the road.

In a yet another inspiring tale, an elderly couple from Hyderabad also fixes as many potholes as they can in their city. For the last 11 years, the duo has been spending money from their own pockets to fix potholes and level the roads

