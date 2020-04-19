BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Andhra DGP 'Salutes' Woman for Distributing Cold Drink Bottles to Cops on Duty amid Lockdown

Representational image

Representational image

A video of the woman giving two big bottles of soft drinks to the policemen had gone viral on social media.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 19, 2020, 2:16 PM IST
Share this:


Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police Gautam Sawang on Saturday saluted a woman for her magnanimous gesture of distributing cold drinks among policemen doing their duty amid the Covid-19 induced lockdown.

A video of the woman giving two big bottles of soft drinks to the policemen had gone viral on social media.

Lokamani, who works in a private school in East Godavari district and earns Rs3,500 per month, earned all-round praise for her gesture.

The police chief was also impressed with the woman's gesture and on Saturday he interacted with her through a video conference.

"Two days ago your video went viral on social media. You showed your motherly affection for the policemen on duty. The same day I asked the officers to trace you so that I can thank you. I salute you for what you have done. The government and the police are working day and night for people like you," the police chief said.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    12,974

    +685*  

  • Total Confirmed

    15,712

    +920*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    2,231

    +216*  

  • Total DEATHS

    507

    +19*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 19 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,573,593

    +55,567*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,329,539

    +89,348*

  • Cured/Discharged

    595,229

    +26,886*  

  • Total DEATHS

    160,717

    +6,895*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres