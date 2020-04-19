Andhra DGP 'Salutes' Woman for Distributing Cold Drink Bottles to Cops on Duty amid Lockdown





Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police Gautam Sawang on Saturday saluted a woman for her magnanimous gesture of distributing cold drinks among policemen doing their duty amid the Covid-19 induced lockdown.

A video of the woman giving two big bottles of soft drinks to the policemen had gone viral on social media.

Lokamani, who works in a private school in East Godavari district and earns Rs3,500 per month, earned all-round praise for her gesture.

The police chief was also impressed with the woman's gesture and on Saturday he interacted with her through a video conference.

"Two days ago your video went viral on social media. You showed your motherly affection for the policemen on duty. The same day I asked the officers to trace you so that I can thank you. I salute you for what you have done. The government and the police are working day and night for people like you," the police chief said.