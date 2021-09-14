Andhra Father-Son Duo Makes 14-Feet Tall Statue of PM Modi Using Scrap Materials

A father-son duo, along with 10 other members from Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh, has built a 14-feet statue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi out of scrap materials, says a report in The Hindu.

The statue is made by artistes Kutur Venkateswa Rao and his son Katuru Ravi. The statue is made of using scrap materials thrown away by automobile companies. The materials have been collected from scrap markets in Hyderabad, Visakhapatanam, Chennai and Guntur. The artistes made the statue two months ago and it is now finally ready for the instalment at a park in Karnataka’s Bengaluru on September 16.

According to the report, the foundation of the statue was created with the help of nuts and bolts. In addition, the statue has metal chains, cogs, wheels, rods, sheets, nuts, bolts and other broken scrap metals. It is said that the completion of the statue took 600 hours. Both the artistes have used GI wires to make facial expressions, hairstyles, beards and eyeglasses.

“Usually, statues with perfect features are not made in scrap art unlike in bronze statues. It is difficult to bring out the facial features with available scrap. Our efforts began with a statue of Mahatma Gandhi. Around 75,000 nuts and bolts were used in Gandhiji’s statue. Prime Minister Modi’s is the second such statue. About two tonnes of scrap, which includes gear wheels, washers, bolts and nuts was used to make the statue,” said the report.

Venkateswara Rao says that he is a fifth-generation sculptor and his forefathers used to work as temples sculptors.

