Andhra Lamb Born With Two Heads and Four Eyes, Veterinary Specialists Cite Genetic Disorder

Surprising everyone in the vicinity, a lamb with two heads and four eyes was born in Dharvaram village of Prathipadu assembly constituency in Kakinada district, Andhra Pradesh. The unusual lamb born to a sheep of a flock belonged to villagers Morukurthi Suribabu and Pampanaboina Venkanna. The lamb has been fed with canned milk and he drinks the milk with two mouths. The lamb also watches the surroundings with four eyes at 360 degrees, at a full angle. The lamb finds it difficult to move freely here and there with the weight of two heads. But the shepherds Suribabu and Venkanna expressed their happiness as he is healthy and playing very well.

But veterinary specialists attributed the unusual birth of the lamb to genetic disorders. They said that some of the mammals with unusual birth will survive for a long period with respect to their health and the nature of the body. They suggested nutritious food for these type of mammals. The veterinary specialists are also advising continuous monitoring of them with utmost care.

There are instances of unusual birth of cows, buffaloes, goats and sheep in the combined East Godavari district, Andhra Pradesh.

A buffalo gave birth to a calf with eight legs in Raparthi village of Pithapuram Mandal recently. A kid with one head and body of two parts was born to a goat in the agency area. The above said calf and kid survived for a few days and died. The unusual birth of mammals has been taking place in the combined East Godavari district very frequently.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here