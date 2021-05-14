Andhra Man Whose Son Became Hospital Sweeper to Help Him Succumbs to Covid-19

Visakhapatnam: In a tragic incident, an educated youth who quit his job to become a sweeper at a local hospital in Visakhapatnam to support his family was unable to save his father who died of Covid-19.

Madhukishan Rao, who hails from Akkayyapalem in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakha, had an MBA degree and had been working a government-run call centre for the past one and a half years. His father Sudershan Rao, 67, was a retired employee of the local shipyard. After Sudershad tested positive for Covid-19, his son shifted him to the government-run KGH Hospital in the city on May 2. He was admitted at the fourth floor of CSR Block in the hospital.

After two days, however, the old man fell down in the bathroom and suffered bleeding. He complained to his son and family members that the hospital staff ignored him were negligent with his treatment. Following the complaints, the staff provided Sudarshan with treatment but his situation did not improve.

With no other way to protect his father, Madhukishan decided to quit his job at the call centre and work at the hospital as a sweeper in order to be able to take care of his father. Upon reaching the hospital, however, Madhukishan was unable to find his father in his designated room. After searching, the son found his father’s lifeless body lying unattended at a verandah near a toilet in the hospital. Another person in a nearby ward informed Madhukishan that his father had died a long time ago. Despite his best efforts, Madhukishan was unable to save his father’s life.

Inconsolably grieved, Madhukishan and his family are now alleging negligence on part of the hospital staff for the death of Sudarshan. A complaint in the matter has been filed with the District Collector and the Police Commissioner hospital chief, as well as with the hospital supervisor.

According to the complaint, Sudarshan fell down in the bathroom on Monday night at 8.30 pm and died there due to negligence by hospital staff who failed to provide the requisite treatment to help the man.

The bereaved son is now hoping for district officials to do justice to his family and punish those responsible for causing his father’s death.

