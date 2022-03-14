Andhra Pradesh Boy Spends Four Days Next to Mother's Corpse Thinking She's Asleep

A 10-year-old boy in Andhra Pradesh spent four days next to his mother’s corpse, completely unaware that she had allegedly suffered an accidental fall and succumbed to a head injury. The shocking incident occurred in Tirupati. The child in question dressed himself, went to school daily, ate and slept next to his mother’s corpse, believing her to be asleep. The tragic truth of the incident came to light only on the fourth day of him having lived this way, after the child happened to inform his uncle of a foul odour originating from his mother’s body, reported IANS. The boy, a class 5 student at a private school, was claimed to be mentally ill. He was living with his mother Rajyalakshmi, 41, in a leased flat for the last two years after she had had some problems with her husband, as per a Times Now report. Rajyalakshmi was a teacher at a private college.

Advertisement

Rajyalakshmi allegedly fell off the bed on the night of March 9 and died of a head injury. The boy went about his daily routine, eating snacks that were stored at their home for three days and when neighbours asked him where his mother was, he told them that she was sleeping. On the fourth day- Saturday, when the situation unravelled- after being informed of the odour problem by the boy, his uncle arrived to their residence in the Vidyanagar area from his home in Chittoor district. He was shocked and devastated to find that his sister had passed away.

Durga Prasad, the uncle of the child, was caught completely off guard as he had earlier known about Rajyalakshmi’s travel arrangements for March 9. She was to travel to Belagavi to receive her degree as she had recently finished her PhD in Karnataka. She had also told her brother that she had been suffering from a headache for quite some time. She had had plans to see a doctor about it once she returned from Belagavi. Rajyalakshmi’s body was taken for an autopsy. As per a police officer, her death seemed to have occurred of natural causes.

(With inputs from IANS)

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.