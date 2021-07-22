Andhra Pradesh Family Locks Themselves for 15 Months in Fear of Covid-19

A family was rescued by Andhra Pradesh Police on Wednesday after they had locked themselves inside a tent house in the state’s Kadali village for almost 15 months in fear of getting infected by COVID-19. Village sarpanch Choppala Gurunath said that Ruthamma, 50, Kanthamani, 32, and Rani, 30, had locked themselves up for almost 15 months after one of their neighbours died of Covid-19.

The sarpanch and the villagers came to know about the bizarre situation when a village volunteer went to get their thumb impression for providing them with a house plot under a government scheme. When he called them, the family refused to come out by saying that they would die if they came outside. On seeing their condition, the volunteer informed the village head and other villagers, who then rushed to the place.

Gurunath told ANI, “The family of Chuttugalla Benny, his wife, and two children, have been residing here. They were afraid of Corona so they locked themselves in the house for almost 15 months. Any volunteer or ASHA worker who went to that house used to return as nobody was responding."

According to Gurunath, the villager informed the police immediately about the matter, and soon, Rajole Sub Inspector Krishnamachari and the team came to rescue the family. Gurunath said that the family was in quite a poor condition with their hair grown out without any grooming and lack of shower. They are currently undergoing treatment at a government hospital.

The family would not have survived more than a few days as their condition was quite critical, Gurunath added. He told ANI, “The family is staying inside the small tent, they even attended the nature calls within that small tent. We have shifted them to hospitals with the help of villagers and the police. Now they are undergoing medical treatment."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here