Andhra Pradesh Family Serves 365 Dishes to Future Son-in-law on Makar Sankranti

Treating and pampering son-in-law or the future son-in-law is considered an integral part of Indian households, especially during weddings and festivals. Though it is not a mandatory custom or routine that everyone needs to follow, the majority of the families, around the country, are often seen going the extra mile by preparing grand feasts, offering gifts, and also with their gestures. However, one Andhra family, on the occasion of Sankranti, decided to throw a grand feast for their future son-in-law, reported ANI. People in Andhra celebrate the Bhogi-Sankranti-Kanuma on Makar Sankranti every year. During this festival, people return to their native places from all parts of the state or country to just spend time with their families. But one family did something extraordinary. A household in Narsapuram in West Godavari treated their future son-in-law with 365 different types of food.

Yes, the Andhra family served their future son-in-law a royal fest that included 365 food items. The pictures of the grand feast have now gone viral. While speaking to ANI, a family member said, "To show our love for our future son-in-law, 365 varieties of food were arranged considering 365 days of a year.”

Saikrishna and Kundavi have planned to tie the knot after the festive celebrations. While Saikrishna is the son of Tummalapalli Subrahmanyam and Annapurna, Kundavi is the daughter of gold traders Atyam Venkateswara Rao and Madhavi.

The grand feast for Saikrishna was organised before the marriage by the bride's grandfather Achanta Govind and grandmother Nagamani. Immediate family members of both bride and the groom graced the grand pre-wedding reception. Many might be wondering what would be on the menu of this grand feast.

There were as many as 30 different varieties of curries, rice, traditional Godavari sweets, Pulihora, Biryani, biscuits, fruits, cakes, hot and cold beverages, prepared for the event. There is no surprise that the arrangement became a talk of the town in both East and West Godavari districts as well as among netizens.

Not just this Andhra family, both the Godavari districts are known for their warm hospitality.

