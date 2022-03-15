Andhra Pradesh Fishermen Fear Going to Sea After Reeling in 'Fish with Human Face'

Fishermen’s lives at the deep sea are often a gamble of fate: if they happen to have a good catch, there will be income. If not, they go home empty-handed. Their livelihoods are dependent entirely on fishing activities at the sea. Their families go days without money or food. Of course, sometimes the fishermen get lucky when they happen to reel in heavyweights and with that, a larger income. The fishermen of Vasalatippa of Uppalaguptham Mandal in East Godavari district pulled in something strange on their fishing line. They went to the sea per routine, but were surprised to find a strange-looking fish. To some extent, it seemed to have a human face and it attacked the fishermen when they tried to catch it. The balloon fish is given to attacking if it feels itself in danger. It is thus feared by fishermen and people in the Godavari districts and other places do not dare eat it.

The Godavari fishermen rarely fear such incidents and usually capture heavyweight fish, earning a good income. With this latest catch, they celebrated their income as the fish had been heavy enough. Caught at the Vasalatippa seashore, the fish is dangerous and poisonous to eat if its toxic parts are not removed. It is said that such fish may be found 80 nautical miles away from the seashore. After finding this strange-looking fish, the fishermen were frightened to venture into the sea in Godavari districts and elsewhere. They, however, could not abstain from going as fishing is the source of their livelihood.

The fugu or tetraodon fish is known by multiple names like Balloon Fish, Power Fish and Globe Fish. It is capable of killing a fisherman. Officials and experts of the fish department said that the fish is rare and dangerous and able to kill a man. The officials added that it belongs to the Tetrantidi family and has the scientific name “Tetraodon". They also warned against its consumption as it is extremely poisonous.

In Japan, Fugu or blowfish, is served by special licensed chefs who remove the toxic parts of the fugu fish to avoid poisonous effects. The Japanese government banned Fugu fish in the 16th century, given its toxicity, but the tradition of eating it was kept alive rather secretly. In 1888, Japan’s first premier Ito Hirobumi ate a dish with blowfish served at Shunpanro Restaurant in Shimonoseki. The prime minister was so impressed with its flavor that he decided to lift the ban besides declaring Shimonoseki the “home of fugu". Shunpanro Restaurant in Shimonoseki might be the first restaurant to get a special license to prepare and serve dishes made of Fugu fish with all precautions.

