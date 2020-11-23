Andhra Pradesh Man Watches Avatar, Bigg Boss as Doctors Perform Critical Brain Surgery on Him

Recently, a 33-year-old man in Andhra Pradesh watched reality television show Bigg Boss and 2009 sci-fi movie Avatar as doctors performed critical brain surgery on him.

According to a report by India Today, neurosurgeons in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur performed an extremely critical surgery on the man who had stay awake during the surgery. The surgery was to remove a recurrent glioma in the left premotor area. 33-year-old Vara Prasad had to be kept awake during the surgery. While doctors operated on him, Prasad stayed awake by watching the show and the movie.

Prasad had gone under the knife in 2016 too, but he had not recovered fully back then. He was discharged from the hospital on Saturday after recovering.

Avatar, directed by James Cameron, had been the highest grosser for around a decade till Avengers: Endgame released. The movie was nominated for nine Oscars and also won several. A sequel, Avatar 2, is expected to release in December 2022.

Bigg Boss is currently airing its 14th season now. The Colors show, hosted by actor Salman Khan, returned to screens in October after recording the highest TRP ratings of the show's history in its 13th season when Sidharth Shukla was declared the winner.

This season of Bigg Boss was shot during the coronavirus pandemic. According to reports, extra safety precautions have been taken. For instance, contestants had been kept in mandatory quarantine before they entered the house. The house itself is regularly sanitised and fumigated. The contestants also have to undergo temperature checks and coronavirus tests from time to time.

Host Salman Khan also had a Covid-19 scare a few days ago after some of his staff members tested positive for coronavirus . Khan and his family were in isolation and underwent Covid-19 tests where they all tested negative.

“The family was in isolation since last week after the staff members and driver had tested positive for COVID-19 . Tests were conducted on all family members and the results have come today, they all have tested negative,” a source close to the family said. The staff members have been admitted at a hospital.