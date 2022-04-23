Andhra Pradesh Village Goes into Lockdown Citing 'Evil Spirits' Surrounding Area

A village in Andhra Pradesh has gone into self-imposed lockdown over fears of “evil spirits” surrounding the area. The incident has occurred in Sarubujjili mandal village in Srikakulam district, reports news agency ANI. Police had to counsel the villagers and warn them against any similar moves in the future. The lockdown was declared between April 17 and 25 and villagers were warned not to leave the village as it had been surrounded by “demonic spirits”, making it unsafe for residents to leave. Srikakulam Superintendent of Police GR Radhika has said that the lockdown has now been lifted after the police team went to the village.

“The villagers performed some rituals for two days and locked themselves in the village. They restricted themselves from going out of the village till they performed the rituals and said it was mandatory,” Radhika said. ANI quoted a villager, Srinu, as saying that the villagers had locked themselves up in there so as to remain protected from the evil spirits that had crowded around the place.

Srinu said that their ancestors used to perform rituals and that all had been well for the past two decades. But within the last three months, around five people died “all of a sudden”, including a village head. The deaths scared them and they approached a sorceress who claimed that the village was no longer safe. After this, they locked the village to ensure everybody’s safety.

Another villager, Parthasarthy, told ANI that they got “witches” from Vijaynagaram village. He drew an analogy between the Covid-19 pandemic-induced lockdown and this one. He claimed that the village was locked down to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and that this was a similar effort to ward off the evil spirits.

As per The New Indian Express, the villagers have been performing special nightly rituals. The report quoted a villager who said that their village has a tradition of performing rituals on New Moon nights, which had not been performed for the last few years. As per this report, four people have died in the village and a villager claimed that they had not been suffering from any health issues. The villagers have now been persuaded into opening the school and the secretariat.

