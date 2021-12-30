Andhra University Library's Centuries-old Palm Leaf Books Will Soon Go Digital

Andhra University is digitising an entire collection of palm leaf books available at its VS Krishna library. The decision was undertaken with an intention to pass on the precious collection of century-old manuscripts of stories, poems, science and myths to future generations, reported news agency ANI. The books are century-old treasures of rare texts with a wealth of knowledge. Talking about the decision, varsity's Vice Chancellor Prasad Reddy said that the digitisation exercise will help to make the scripts available to young scholars for research in the subjects. The topics of these leaf books range from Ayurveda, medicine, agriculture, law, religion, art and astronomy.

The University has lakhs of palm leaf books, and as many as 5 lakh books are currently available at its VS Krishna Library. Additionally, there are several rare palm-leaf manuscripts that are stored in separate sections and are protected through special measures to prevent damage. As per the New Indian Express, manuscripts include that of ‘Dasarupaka’ and ‘Rupaka Paribhasha’ of ‘Natya Sastra’ by Sage Bharata, and 'Parashar Smriti’ authored by Sage Parashar.

A special section for the preservation of hundreds of years old palm leaf texts was set up at the varsity nearly 90 years ago under the Palm Library Department.

As per an official, when the department was being set up it received leaf books from various donors. The Arsha Library representative for Visakhapatnam Embar donated 1,368 leaf books, Bobbili Samsthanam donated 220, Imani Venkateshwarlu donated 119 from Thumpala, Annapoornayya donated 40 from Gavaravaran and Nishtala Ramanayya donated 66 from Nandipalli palm leaf books to the AU Library. The varsity also purchased a few leaf books in years to follow.

Currently, Andhra University has 2,663 palm leaf texts at its library. The books are being digitised by Informatics Publishing Limited, a Bengaluru-based e-publishing company and will be uploaded on AU's website after the completion of the process.

