Andhra Woman Cooks 67-Course Meal for her Son-in-Law, Netizens Cannot Stop Drooling

According to a video, which has been shared on Twitter, the woman had made a total of 67 dishes for the son-in-law.

Food plays an integral part in a mother-in-law and son-in-law equation in India. Most of the Indian mother-in-law’s make exotic dishes for their daughter’s husband. However, a woman based out of Andhra Pradesh seems to have gone an extra mile in pampering her son-in-law. The woman had cooked a lavish five course meal for his lunch.

According to a video, which has been shared on micro blogging site Twitter, the woman had made a total of 67 dishes for him. The items include snacks, chaat, main course and dessert.

The video has been shared by a user named Ananth Rupanagudi. Captioning the entire clip, he said, “This lady has prepared a 67-item Andhra five-course lunch for her visiting son-in-law, consisting of a welcome drink, starters, chaat, main course and desserts! Wow!”

The video has been viewed over 68 thousand times. Netizens have expressed their reactions in the comment section.

In a funny tone, a user said, “Sending it to my MIL. If u don't ever hear back from me u know what happened”. Another person, who was impressed with the sheer variety, said, “Absolute delight..who said vegetarian food is only about Aalu and paneer?”


