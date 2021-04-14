Andre Russell Won 'Game Changer' Award in KKR Vs MI Match, IPL Fans Ask 'For Which Team?'

Disappointment and confusion were written all over the faces of Kolkata Knight Riders fans who had tuned in to catch the much-awaited IPL 2021 clash between KKR and the mighty Mumbai Indians on Tuesday. Batting first, Mumbai Indians, known for their deep batting lineup, were bundled out for 152. Andre Russell was the pick of the bowlers in the KKR hut whose five-wicket haul in just two overs (5/15) turned out to be a game-changing performance. Well, almost. Chasing a low score, KKR needed only 31 needed off 31 with seven wickets in hand at one stage but things went south for Eoin Morgan’s squad. Andre Russell (9 off 15) and Dinesh Karthik (8* off 11) struggled to find the boundary as Krunal Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, and Trent Boult made the target of 153 look like a daunting task.

In the end, KKR fell agonisingly short by 10 runs as Mumbai Indians managed to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat. While KKR were mocked by fans for choking gloriously, it was Andre Russell receiving the “Dream 11 Game Changer" award that made the IPL fans hilariously wonder as to which side did Russell actually change the game for?

As his fifer was widely applauded, Russell consuming 15 deliveries for his 9 during the run chase did not get a pass either.

For which team?— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) April 13, 2021

Is this sarcasm?— Zrij (@Zrij1) April 14, 2021

He actually changed the game twice #MIvsKKR https://t.co/a9rybKuNQ7— Dhruvish Shah (@Imdhruvish_) April 14, 2021

Lmao, you mean game changer by his batting! https://t.co/iSvI6Oq5Ff— Satyam (@Satyaam__) April 14, 2021

Exactly from both side https://t.co/nIEHtLa2Vr— Sunil yaduvansh (@YaduvanshSunil) April 14, 2021

bowl for #kkr bat for #mi Real game changer https://t.co/hF9HG26EA3 — S T F ツ (@Stf_offi) April 14, 2021

Yes..He changed the whole match… https://t.co/aM7TSUBLwc— மாஸ்டர் JD ᴿᶜᵇ (@JD_Jaffna) April 14, 2021

Meanwhile, the famed MI middle-and-lower order batting, which has plenty of hard-hitters, failed to get going. Soon after Rohit Sharma’s dismissal, MI lost the wickets of Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard in the space of one over. South African Marco Jansen’s dismissal left MI at 126/7 after 18 overs.

Russell hadn’t bowled till the 17th over but still managed a five-for. He got rid of Kieron Pollard (5) and Marco Jansen (0) and in his second over, innings’ last, he picked three wickets — Krunal Pandya (15), Jasprit Bumrah (0) and Rahul Chahar (8).

