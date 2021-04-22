Andre Russell's Disappointed Pic After Getting Bowled by Sam Curran Breaks Hearts on Twitter

Kolkata Knight Riders showed incredible intent with the bat despite being reduced to 31 for 5 at one stage while chasing a monumental target of 221 set by Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday at the Wankhede Stadium. The fightback began with Andre Russell taking the charge head-on, smoking CSK bowlers all around the park. In his 22-ball 54, Russell smacked six maximums and three boundaries, helping his side gather some momentum after the top and middle-order debacle. Russell was eventually undone by Sam Curran in the 12th over when the batter decided to work the ball on the leg-side only to find the ball clipping the bails. Russell was clean-bowled and CSK knew they had the match in their grasp with more than 100 runs still needed for KKR to chase.

Super Sam at it! A beauty from Sam Curran bowls Andre Russell behind his legs. The Dre Russ show comes to an end on 54. Live - https://t.co/2I2sC5hrmk #KKRvCSK #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/TsQT8vi2Es — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 21, 2021

Devastated, a disappointed Russell sat on the steps behind the dug-out region with his head down. The heartbreaking photo of the KKR batsman was circulated far and wide with the IPL fans knowing exactly how much the win meant to Russell.

Cricket is more than just a game. ❤️Dont forget the innings of Andre Russell, it was his Innings which gave hope to KKR that then can comeback after 31/5. Well played Andre. pic.twitter.com/sSMF4xtjzt — THE REAL CRIC INFO (@RohanSatpati) April 21, 2021

Appreciation tweet for Pat Cummins & Andre Russell for making the match more interesting.#CSKvsKKR pic.twitter.com/zXG21IsUb5— UrMiL07™ (@urmilpatel30) April 21, 2021

It was only a matter of time that Dinesh Karthik (40 off 24) and Pat Cummins (66 off 34) stepped up the attack after Russell’s departure, putting up a great show with the bat, and keeping Kolkata Knight Riders in the hunt till the very last over of the thrilling encounter.

Deepak Chahar’s 4 for 29 at the top had done enough damage for CSK to hold on for another crucial win and KKR eventually fell short by 18 runs.

With the nail-biting win, Chennai Super Kings went to the top of the table, having won three in four games. Earlier, Faf du Plessis’s unbeaten 95 (off 60 balls) and his 115-run partnership with Ruturaj Gaikwad (64 off 42 balls) powered Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to 220/3.

