Andre Russell's Disappointed Pic After Getting Bowled by Sam Curran Breaks Hearts on Twitter
2-MIN READ

Andre Russell's Disappointed Pic After Getting Bowled by Sam Curran Breaks Hearts on Twitter

Twitter screengrab / Disney + Hotstar.

Twitter screengrab / Disney + Hotstar.

Once reeling at 31 for 5, KKR's fightback began with Andre Russell taking the charge head-on, smoking CSK bowlers all around the park in his brisk 22-ball 54 on Wednesday at Wankhede.

Kolkata Knight Riders showed incredible intent with the bat despite being reduced to 31 for 5 at one stage while chasing a monumental target of 221 set by Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday at the Wankhede Stadium. The fightback began with Andre Russell taking the charge head-on, smoking CSK bowlers all around the park. In his 22-ball 54, Russell smacked six maximums and three boundaries, helping his side gather some momentum after the top and middle-order debacle. Russell was eventually undone by Sam Curran in the 12th over when the batter decided to work the ball on the leg-side only to find the ball clipping the bails. Russell was clean-bowled and CSK knew they had the match in their grasp with more than 100 runs still needed for KKR to chase.

Devastated, a disappointed Russell sat on the steps behind the dug-out region with his head down. The heartbreaking photo of the KKR batsman was circulated far and wide with the IPL fans knowing exactly how much the win meant to Russell.

RELATED STORIES

It was only a matter of time that Dinesh Karthik (40 off 24) and Pat Cummins (66 off 34) stepped up the attack after Russell’s departure, putting up a great show with the bat, and keeping Kolkata Knight Riders in the hunt till the very last over of the thrilling encounter.

Deepak Chahar’s 4 for 29 at the top had done enough damage for CSK to hold on for another crucial win and KKR eventually fell short by 18 runs.

With the nail-biting win, Chennai Super Kings went to the top of the table, having won three in four games. Earlier, Faf du Plessis’s unbeaten 95 (off 60 balls) and his 115-run partnership with Ruturaj Gaikwad (64 off 42 balls) powered Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to 220/3.

first published:April 22, 2021, 11:46 IST