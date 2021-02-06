Andrew Flintoff Had a Savage Response to Amitabh Bachchan's 5-Year-old Tweet on Joe Root

Former England cricketer and all-rounder Andrew Flintoff had the last laugh on Saturday after he responded to a 5-year-old tweet posted by none other than Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan on Twitter.

Flintoff's tweet comes in the wake of a stunning double hundred smashed by the England captain Joe Root who piled up mammoth 218 runs in the first Test match against India on Saturday, pushing the visiting side's score to 500+ runs in the first innings of the Chennai Test.

"With the greatest respect, this aged well," wrote Flintoff taking a direct jibe at Bachchan's tweet.

With the greatest respect , this aged well 😂 https://t.co/sjhs7HGT1d — Andrew Flintoff (@flintoff11) February 6, 2021

Flintoff's reply was to a tweet posted by BigB after the former had compared Virat Kohli to Joe Root back in 2016, saying that the Indian batsman might "catch up" with Root someday.

"At this rate @imVkohli will be as good as @root66 one day ! Not sure who @englandcricket will meet in the final now !" Flintoff had tweeted.

At this rate @imVkohli will be as good as @root66 one day ! Not sure who @englandcricket will meet in the final now ! — Andrew Flintoff (@flintoff11) March 27, 2016

To which Bachchan, mincing no words, responded by saying: "Root who ? जड़ से उखाड़ देंगे Root ko ..!!! (Root who? We will uproot him)."

This exchange was in the context to Virat Kohli's brilliant 82* off 51 deliveries against Australia in Mohali which helped India propel into the semifinals of the World T20 cricket tournament that year.

Meanwhile, the English skipper led from the front as he grounded the hosts with a superb double century in Chennai. Incidentally, this was also his hundredth Test and hence the moment became even more special.

Also Read: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Standing in Sync During Chennai Test Against England is Meme Gold

Root also bettered Pakistan's Inzamam-ul-Haq's record of 184 in 100 Tests by scoring 218 runs in his 100th Test for England.

The skipper who batted long hours on Friday was down with cramps by the time penultimate over of the day was getting bowled. He slog-swept Ravichandran Ashwin and soon fell down with agony.

Kohli soon rushed to his counterpart and helped stretch his legs which gave Root some relief.

But the captain got up on his feet and made Indian bowling attack look ordinary in the first two days of the Chennai Test.