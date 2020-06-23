Android Users Gatecrash Apple's iOS 14 Party With Mockery and Hilarious Memes

Tech-giant Apple lived up to its hype with an string of announcements in the much-awaited annual WWDC on Monday.

AirPods can now jump between your Apple devices. If you pick up your iPad and put down the iPhone, it'll enable on the iPad automatically. Same applies for Mac.

Apple Watch can now track how you wash your hands, with a haptic countdown mechanism. MacOS' next big edition is macOS Big Sur. Apple is switching to the Apple Silicon, its own processor. CarPlay can now work as car keys with new iPhones and NFC.

But perhaps what got social media talking the most was Apple's new and enhanced operating system for its iPhones, the iOS 14. Features such as home screen widgets and picture-in-picture support especially got the loudest cheer on Twitter. These features incidentally have been native to Android phones, something the users didn't shy away from reminding their rival iOS counterparts.

IOS 14 living up to the hype . #WWDC20



1) Widgets on home screen

2) Picture in picture video

3) Messages w/ Inline Replies & Mentions

4) Siri less intrusive and annoying pic.twitter.com/yPEmm5KjMi — Sunil (@sunil_hebbar) June 22, 2020

Lots of updates in iOS 14 seem designed to close gap on features already on Android smartphones, inc picture-in-picture support, widgets on home screen and in-line responses to message threads. #WWDC20 pic.twitter.com/oXwPJ3zwC5 — Ben Wood (@benwood) June 22, 2020

Android users watching decade old Android features in Apple's iOS 14.#WWDC20 pic.twitter.com/PRIqZOTi4P — Aman (@PareshanLadka) June 22, 2020

Android users watching Apple "introduce" features which they already have since years. #WWDC20 pic.twitter.com/X8diybR4l4 — Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 22, 2020

iOS: "can I copy your homework"

Android: "sure, just don't make it look the same"



Apple:#WWDC20 pic.twitter.com/xo9vAJyjOY — Bayo (@The_Omoluabi) June 22, 2020

Apple when they realize their new features exist in Android since years #WWDC20 pic.twitter.com/bGue2CspTs — Manish (@Man_isssh) June 23, 2020

Ok, we get it, iOS 14 is Android KitKat. #WWDC20 — Sumukh Rao (@RaoSumukh) June 22, 2020

Everything Apple announces I get excited for, then I remember android has been doing it for years. Still don’t care, I’m too invested. #WWDC20 pic.twitter.com/MwyZQWqNoJ — Alec (@A_L_E_C_23) June 22, 2020

Android users after watching Apple introduce features which they already have since years -#WWDC20 pic.twitter.com/E9VZ14sEu4 — Shivam (@iamshiv144) June 23, 2020

Android users seeing the new call notification feature on iPhone #WWDC20 pic.twitter.com/Xl9omduVeT — Yash Agarwal (@yashagarwal589) June 22, 2020

I'm a new convert I left android a year ago but I'm watching Apple release all these decade-old Android features, you can't seriously call Apple innovative anymore.

#WWDC20 pic.twitter.com/tfyEwn9vn4 — @Mr_Evertz (@Mr_Evertz) June 22, 2020

#WWDC20

Me having an Android phone watching Apple events : pic.twitter.com/ZX5M0xcYiI — Sadique (@oye_bhidu) June 22, 2020

That is one way of looking at things.

the closer ios gets to android the happier we will all be. we honestly just want androids w imessage lol #wwdc20 — Lauren Chanel Allen (@MichelleHux) June 22, 2020

Android becomes more like iOS and iOS becomes more like Android.



Consumers win. #ios14 #WWDC20 pic.twitter.com/QzzGaV4wzx — Kawaljit Singh Bedi (@kawaljit) June 22, 2020

You can catch the minute-by-minute WWDC20 virtual developer conference here.