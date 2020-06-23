BUZZ

Android Users Gatecrash Apple's iOS 14 Party With Mockery and Hilarious Memes

Apple WWDC20.

Apple WWDC20.

Apple had tech enthusiasts on their toes with new big and small improvements in its software during its annual WWDC on Monday but Android users gatecrashed the event with memes anyway.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 23, 2020, 1:08 PM IST
Tech-giant Apple lived up to its hype with an string of announcements in the much-awaited annual WWDC on Monday.

AirPods can now jump between your Apple devices. If you pick up your iPad and put down the iPhone, it'll enable on the iPad automatically. Same applies for Mac.

Apple Watch can now track how you wash your hands, with a haptic countdown mechanism. MacOS' next big edition is macOS Big Sur. Apple is switching to the Apple Silicon, its own processor. CarPlay can now work as car keys with new iPhones and NFC.

ios 14

But perhaps what got social media talking the most was Apple's new and enhanced operating system for its iPhones, the iOS 14. Features such as home screen widgets and picture-in-picture support especially got the loudest cheer on Twitter. These features incidentally have been native to Android phones, something the users didn't shy away from reminding their rival iOS counterparts.

That is one way of looking at things.

You can catch the minute-by-minute WWDC20 virtual developer conference here.

