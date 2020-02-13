Take the pledge to vote

Android's Response to Rapper Lil Nas X Tweeting About Google 'Emoji Stickers' via iPhone is Fire

As the new emoji stickers brought a bunch of emotions from the Android world, one thing was clear from the get-go, iPhone users weren't invited to the party. Lil Nas X gatecrashed anyway.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

February 13, 2020
Android's Response to Rapper Lil Nas X Tweeting About Google 'Emoji Stickers' via iPhone is Fire
If you still haven't gotten the memo, the Internet police never sleeps.

American rapper Montero Lamar Hill aka Lil Nas X recently learned it the hard way after Google dropped in a quirky, new way to converse with your pals on Android devices.

Now you can convey your message by using Google's all-new emoji mashup stickers. A monkey wearing a cowboy hat? Yep, that and much more. The tech giant calls it the “Emoji Kitchen.”

The emoji-loving Internet had its opinions about Google's offering.

As the new emoji stickers brought a bunch of emotions from the Android world, one thing was clear from the get-go, Apple-iPhone users weren't invited to the party. Lil Nas X gatecrashed anyway. He was clearly pumped up about the entire thing, except there was a problem.

He was tweeting via an iPhone.

iphone

The official Twitter account of Android was quick to remind him about just that.

Not just calling out the "Twitter for iPhone" bit from rapper's tweet, Android also provided a handy guide for Nas X to switch from an iOS device to one of theirs.

Android's straight-up fire tweet had Twitteratti howling.

Funnily enough, this isn't the first time the Twitter police has busted a Twitter handle for their glaring goof up.

A couple of years ago, responding to a tweet from Ariana Grande about her Christmas & Chill album, the Apple Music account provided the American singer-songwriter with a heart emoji and a link to the EP back in November.

The tweet from the official Apple account was posted using Twitter for Android app while replying to Grande's tweet. Yep.

Although Apple Music is available for iOS devices and Android devices as well, it was still amusing to see Apple using their rival platform to get their job done.

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and Wonder Woman Gal Gadot shared similar fates.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

