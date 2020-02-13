Android's Response to Rapper Lil Nas X Tweeting About Google 'Emoji Stickers' via iPhone is Fire

If you still haven't gotten the memo, the Internet police never sleeps.

American rapper Montero Lamar Hill aka Lil Nas X recently learned it the hard way after Google dropped in a quirky, new way to converse with your pals on Android devices.

Now you can convey your message by using Google's all-new emoji mashup stickers. A monkey wearing a cowboy hat? Yep, that and much more. The tech giant calls it the “Emoji Kitchen.”

The emoji-loving Internet had its opinions about Google's offering.

FINALLY THIS CAN BE OFFICIAL pic.twitter.com/YOhSZlPIea — End35467 (@end35467) February 12, 2020

SAD YEEHAW IS FINALLY COMING — rillki (@rillki78) February 12, 2020

SAD COWboy TIME WOOHOO — daapepper (@birbbl) February 12, 2020

As the new emoji stickers brought a bunch of emotions from the Android world, one thing was clear from the get-go, Apple-iPhone users weren't invited to the party. Lil Nas X gatecrashed anyway. He was clearly pumped up about the entire thing, except there was a problem.

my time has arrived https://t.co/TSCX1JA5Nz — nope (@LilNasX) February 12, 2020

He was tweeting via an iPhone.

The official Twitter account of Android was quick to remind him about just that.

Not just calling out the "Twitter for iPhone" bit from rapper's tweet, Android also provided a handy guide for Nas X to switch from an iOS device to one of theirs.

Android's straight-up fire tweet had Twitteratti howling.

OMG ANDROID JUST CALLED OUT LIL NAS X LMAOOO — Amburrito (@amber_alert1432) February 12, 2020

Funnily enough, this isn't the first time the Twitter police has busted a Twitter handle for their glaring goof up.

A couple of years ago, responding to a tweet from Ariana Grande about her Christmas & Chill album, the Apple Music account provided the American singer-songwriter with a heart emoji and a link to the EP back in November.

The tweet from the official Apple account was posted using Twitter for Android app while replying to Grande's tweet. Yep.

Although Apple Music is available for iOS devices and Android devices as well, it was still amusing to see Apple using their rival platform to get their job done.

Never thought I'd see the day pic.twitter.com/hpubXoIFCX — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) December 18, 2018

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and Wonder Woman Gal Gadot shared similar fates.

Ok I don’t even want to know how this keeps happening but it’s hilarious pic.twitter.com/sUuHVh4exw — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) September 4, 2018

Gal Gadot with the Huawei ad... tweeted from an iPhone. Niceeeee pic.twitter.com/aEKJVwoyBL — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) April 24, 2018

