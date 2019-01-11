Andy Murray's Sweet Response to a Fan at Australian Open is Winning Hearts Online

Andy Murray is all class pic.twitter.com/82jKHlWObB — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 10, 2019

A tearful and injury-plagued Andy Murray announced on Friday that he is likely to retire this year.. He said he hopes to make it until Wimbledon, but conceded that the Australian Open could very well be his last event.The former world number one and three-time Grand Slam winner had pulled out of last year's Australian Open to have hip surgery and only returned in June at Queen's Club in London.As the news about Andy Murray's retirement spread, people started calling attention to an offer he made to a supporter in Melbourne, which many are hailing as proof of the true gentleman that he is.A fan had posted a photo of Andy Murray at the Australian open. She declared that she was his greatest fan and that she was glad to watch him play.Murray replied to this message and said that he was sorry he wasn't entertaining enough, and that he could get her tickets to matches the next week if she wanted to come see him play.The fan was just as surprised as the rest of the Internet with the turn of events.And, not surprisingly, Twitterati were instantly in love with the gesture.But despite the wonderful gesture, many fans were desolate at the news of Murray's retirement.