GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Andy Murray's Sweet Response to a Fan at Australian Open is Winning Hearts Online

Andy Murray may be leaving the sport, but the love he is winning is eternal.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:January 11, 2019, 5:02 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Andy Murray's Sweet Response to a Fan at Australian Open is Winning Hearts Online
Andy Murray may be leaving the sport, but the love he is winning is eternal.
Loading...
A tearful and injury-plagued Andy Murray announced on Friday that he is likely to retire this year.. He said he hopes to make it until Wimbledon, but conceded that the Australian Open could very well be his last event.

The former world number one and three-time Grand Slam winner had pulled out of last year's Australian Open to have hip surgery and only returned in June at Queen's Club in London.

As the news about Andy Murray's retirement spread, people started calling attention to an offer he made to a supporter in Melbourne, which many are hailing as proof of the true gentleman that he is.

A fan had posted a photo of Andy Murray at the Australian open. She declared that she was his greatest fan and that she was glad to watch him play.

Murray replied to this message and said that he was sorry he wasn't entertaining enough, and that he could get her tickets to matches the next week if she wanted to come see him play.





The fan was just as surprised as the rest of the Internet with the turn of events.




And, not surprisingly, Twitterati were instantly in love with the gesture.

























But despite the wonderful gesture, many fans were desolate at the news of Murray's retirement.










Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram