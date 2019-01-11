Andy Murray's Sweet Response to a Fan at Australian Open is Winning Hearts Online
Andy Murray may be leaving the sport, but the love he is winning is eternal.
The former world number one and three-time Grand Slam winner had pulled out of last year's Australian Open to have hip surgery and only returned in June at Queen's Club in London.
As the news about Andy Murray's retirement spread, people started calling attention to an offer he made to a supporter in Melbourne, which many are hailing as proof of the true gentleman that he is.
A fan had posted a photo of Andy Murray at the Australian open. She declared that she was his greatest fan and that she was glad to watch him play.
Murray replied to this message and said that he was sorry he wasn't entertaining enough, and that he could get her tickets to matches the next week if she wanted to come see him play.
Andy Murray is all class pic.twitter.com/82jKHlWObB— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 10, 2019
The fan was just as surprised as the rest of the Internet with the turn of events.
I honestly thought there was no way I could love this man any more than I already did but yesterday really proved me wrong— Jordyn Kollmorgen (@jkollmorgen54) January 10, 2019
And, not surprisingly, Twitterati were instantly in love with the gesture.
Andy Murray is the best. THE BEST. https://t.co/pfNNZppUb8— Laura Ferguson (@lauragferguson) January 11, 2019
This is just unreal. https://t.co/DowQHLe0qR— Andrew Nelson (@Andrew_Nelson9) January 11, 2019
Can you believe this guy https://t.co/8qqUNrZUtr— aura (@flickerroses) January 11, 2019
Like I love him even more everyday https://t.co/HjeoG1X7lp— A m i n a (@FedVettel) January 10, 2019
Daily reminder that Sir Andy Murray is an actual angel. I’m in tears and awe ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Uk6nlZxjQJ— Rashmi | I love you Andy (@drivevolleys) January 10, 2019
i saw this on ig earlier & thought how nice of him! knowing what i know now im even more sad, its like he knows it could be his last match so he wants to show his appreciation to this fan https://t.co/66NI652d9J— r99er fedeXX forever#1 (@jamEYYoo) January 11, 2019
Brilliant @andy_murray this is why we you. https://t.co/Qv3CHOEpXq— June Campbell (@JunieCam) January 10, 2019
But despite the wonderful gesture, many fans were desolate at the news of Murray's retirement.
Andy Murray long ago secured his place as one of Scotland’s great national heroes. He is a champion of the first order and a fine human being pic.twitter.com/M4jUNKN5qt— Stewart McDonald MP (@StewartMcDonald) January 11, 2019
Make no mistake, the loss of #AndyMurray to tennis, at any time in the future, is colossal. He has an honesty, a graft, a humanity, a passion, a style & way of playing tennis, an intelligence & a wit that are unrivalled. A true modern sporting hero and icon. @andy_murray #Murray— Dominic J Stevenson (@djstrasse) January 11, 2019
