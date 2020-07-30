‘Angel in Khaki’: Twitter Hails UP Cop who Saves a Priest's House from Burning in Viral Video

A cop in Uttar Pradesh is being hailed as a hero after he saved the house of a priest from being gutted by fire.

A senior police officer shared a video of the incident on Twitter with a caption that reads, "A true baptism of fire for Constable Yogendra Rathi of @sambhalpolice! His indomitable courage saved a priest’s hut from getting engulfed in fire."

A true baptism of fire for Constable Yogendra Rathi of @sambhalpolice ! His indomitable courage saved a priest’s hut from getting engulfed in fire. #AngelsInKhaki 🙏#UPPolice pic.twitter.com/LRZIS1J3do — RAHUL SRIVASTAV (@upcoprahul) July 29, 2020

The video shows flames emanating from an LPG cylinder. Rathi can be seen bringing down the cylinder to the floor with the help of his lathi. He then pulls a blanket and soaks it in water. The cop finally douses the fire by covering the cylinder with the wet blanket. At any point, Rathi does not seem to panic and he handles the whole situation calmly, using his presence of mind. The video has gone viral on social media, garnering over 5,000 views. Netizens have showered praises on him and appreciated Rathi for his deed. One user demanded that the cop be given a cash prize and gave him a salute, while another netizen mentioned that the video gave her goosebumps.

A Twitterati said that Rathi should get appreciation from seniors, while another person called him angel in khaki.

A user wrote, "People like you are the real heroes of the country."

Some cops go beyond their line of duty to help the needy. According to Hindustan Times, last month, a police officer in Assam saved two boys from drowning.

Recently, a story of a Madhya Pradesh cop surfaced online. The cop named Vinod Dikshit is teaching an underprivileged boy to help realise his dream of becoming a police officer.