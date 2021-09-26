Angela Merkel Got Pecked By Parrots In Park And Her Expression Has Internet's Heart

Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel provided a rare splash of color amid Germany’s staid election campaign while visiting a bird park where she posed with half a dozen parrots.

Not content with the bird feed on offer, one of the rainbow lorikeets took a peck at the long-time German leader’s hand, prompting a theatrical scream from Merkel.

Merkel, who is not running for a fifth term, visited the northeastern state of Mecklenburg Western-Pomerania on Thursday to promote the center-right Union bloc’s candidate in the constituency she has held since 1990.

Germany holds a national election Sunday that will determine the composition of parliament. The strongest party usually ends up leading a new government and will name a new chancellor, who needs to be confirmed by a majority of lawmakers.

Many retweeted the photo, commenting on the expression of Merkel, who was the first woman chancellor of Germany.

“I feel like Angela Merkel, photographed today in Germany with Australian lorikeets, is embodying the week we’ve all had," wrote a user.

"I feel like Angela Merkel, photographed today in Germany with Australian lorikeets, is embodying the week we've all had," wrote a user.

Another user found ‘pigeon lady’ vibes in the photo.

“Angela Merkel at a bird sanctuary giving me Home Alone 2 Pigeon Lady vibes."

"Angela Merkel at a bird sanctuary giving me Home Alone 2 Pigeon Lady vibes."

Needless to say, the photos were part of a few memes too.

Breaking News:Angela Merkel is preparing for her retirement after 16 years as Chancellor . . . All the best #AngelaMerkel 🦜 🧐 🦜 pic.twitter.com/ctDBq0zZTz — Marko Silberhand (@MarkoSilberhand) September 24, 2021

Some took the opportunity to wish the outgoing chancellor good luck in her future pursuits.

“Breaking News: Angela Merkel is preparing for her retirement after 16 years as Chancellor . . . All the best #AngelaMerkel," one user wrote.

