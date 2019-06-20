Angela Merkel Seen Shivering in Boiling Temperature, Says She Just Needed Water

German chancellor Angela Merkel triggered concerns about her health after a video showed her shaking while greeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky “on a hot day” in Berlin.

The video showed the 64-year-old leader standing next to Zelensky in the “28C heat on Tuesday while a military band played their national anthems outside the chancellery,” Sky News reported.

A few second later, she began shaking and pursed her lips and folded her fists in a bid to regain her composure.

Following the anthems of the two countries, Merkel appeared better as she walked quickly along the red carpet with Zelensky into the chancellery, pausing to greet the military band and take a salute.

Merkel later told reporters at a joint news conference with the Ukrainian premiere that she was fine, according to Associated Press.

“Since then I’ve drunk at least three glasses of water, which I apparently needed, and now I’m doing very well,” she said.

She laughed when Zelenskiy assured reporters the German chancellor “was totally safe.”

DPA news agency reported that Merkel had gone through at least one similar incident in the past due to not drinking enough water.

In 2014, Merkel postponed a television interview at the last minute reportedly due to weakness. Social media users expressed their concern over Merkel’s health and urged people to drink enough water during summers.

“It's summer people, remember to drink water...or eat high water content food...I know this feeling of dehydration and shakes and it can be scary. I don't know how she was able to stay in that one position so long.”

“I’ve seen seasoned soldiers collapse on parade in cooler climes than this.. an impressive show from #Merkel”

