1-min read

Angela Merkel Triggers Health Concerns After She Was Spotted Shaking at Another Event

Merkel has no records of serious ailments. Yet, videos that have been widely circulated online, show her shaking and trembling.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:June 27, 2019, 5:08 PM IST
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has again been spotted shaking as she met with President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Thursday. This is the second such incident in the last two weeks. This has, naturally, raised some concerns over her well-being.

According to reports, Merkel has no records of serious ailments. Yet, videos, that have been widely circulated online, show her shaking and trembling as Steinmeier speaks.

She also crosses her arms around herself, as if to control the shaking, but to no avail. She was also allegedly offered a glass of water, but declined it. Her spokesperson has however released a statement saying that she is absolutely fine.

A few days ago, Merkel raised alarm when a video of her shaking while meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy went viral. She later said that she was just dehydrated and needed some water.

Her spokesperson has also said that plans of her attending the G20 Summit remain unchanged.

Possibly the heatwave in Berlin has something to do with Merkel's shaking spells. However, we hope she is okay.

Merkel had also once called herself a "sleep camel", claiming that she could go on for days with little or no sleep. This is not the first time she has been taken ill owing to dehydration. In 2014, she had to postpone a television interview because she reportedly felt too weak.

