Angelina Jolie Beats Jennifer Aniston to Gain Quickest Million Instagram Followers

Hollywood actress and filmmaker Angelina Jolie joined Instagram last week to highlight the situation of people whose human rights have been violated around the globe. However, the news of the actress, who largely remains a private person, joining the social media spread like wildfire and went on to create a new record as her account reached over two million followers in just 3 hours.

Previously this record was held by actress Jennifer Aniston. The actress was awarded the Guinness World Record for being the quickest Instagram account to reach one million followers, after Aniston reached the number within five hours and 16 minutes of joining the social media platform in October 2019. The common denominator that connects Aniston and Jolie is that they both were married to Hollywood actor and producer Brad Pitt.

Aniston and Pitt were married for five years from 2000 to 2005. The couple separated after Pitt met Jolie on the set of Mr and Mrs Smith. After years of courtship, Jolie tied the knot with Pitt in 2014 only to file for divorce in 2019. Jolie and Pitt are parents to six children: Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt, Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pitt, Knox Léon Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, and Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt.

Jolie is the Special Envoy for the United Nations Refugees and is using her influence to generate awareness about how people are affected by war, civil war, and political conflicts. The development came in light of events that took place in Afghanistan earlier last week when the Taliban took control of the country. As the US troops left the country after 20 years, the Taliban drove out the democratic government of Afghanistan. In her first Instagram post, Jolie shared a letter from an Afghan girl. Jolie mentioned in the caption, “This is a letter I was sent from a teenage girl in Afghanistan. Right now, the people of Afghanistan are losing their ability to communicate on social media and to express themselves freely. So I’ve come on Instagram to share their stories and the voices of those across the globe who are fighting for their basic human rights.”

Currently, the actress has reached 8.9 million followers on the social media platform.

