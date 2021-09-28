CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL2021#Coronavirus#BiggBoss15#Bollywood
Home » News » Buzz » Angelina Jolie, The Weeknd Dating Rumours Are Sending Twitter into Meme Meltdown
3-MIN READ

Angelina Jolie, The Weeknd Dating Rumours Are Sending Twitter into Meme Meltdown

As per several international publications, the two might have bonded over their shared love for Ethiopia. (Credits: Twitter/@Weekndaccess)

As per several international publications, the two might have bonded over their shared love for Ethiopia. (Credits: Twitter/@Weekndaccess)

Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd were recently photographed stepping out of celebrity hotspot Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles.

Angelina Jolie was seen with The Weeknd on September 25, pictures of which surfaced online and sparked rumours of the two dating. And it was somehow very personal news for the fans of both the celebrities. Twitter has a very proactive imagination and a sharp meme game going for itself, and came up with memes ranging from how Jolie might break the news to her kids to The Weeknd’s impressive dating trajectory consisting of A-listers like model Bella Hadid and singer Selena Gomez. Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd were photographed stepping out of celebrity hotspot Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles Wednesday evening, setting the rumour mill ablaze in regards to a potential romantic linkup. “The pair reportedly spent hours at the restaurant, before leaving separately to avoid raising suspicion," The Sun reported. Check out Twitter’s meltdown here: “couple goals" to confused incomprehension.

RELATED STORIES

It looks like it might be time for enthusiastic fans to move on from the iconic Angelina Jolie-Brad Pitt pairing. Jolie certainly is. She had filed for divorce from Pitt in September 2016 and the pair have been involved in a custody dispute over their children.

Someone needed an “extremely sad" playlist to cope with the prospective news, while others were happy on The Weeknd’s behalf.

As per several international publications, the two might have bonded over their shared love for Ethiopia. The Weeknd’s parents are from Ethiopia, while Angelina adopted her 16-year-old daughter Zahara Marley from the east African country. Additionally, The Weeknd recently shared that he would be donating USD 1 million to Ethiopia while the country faces tension in its Tigray Region, according to The New York Times. Jolie, 46, opted for a black silk dress and trench coat while the Canadian-born singer, 31, kept it simple in a denim look and black boots. “They’re clearly not trying to hide (the dinner date)," a source close to The Weeknd told Page Six. “He’s definitely focused on getting to the movie business. He has the new HBO series he’s starring in."

Looks like it might be wise for fans of the duo to take whatever comes out of the rumour mill with a generous pinch of salt.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:September 28, 2021, 10:55 IST