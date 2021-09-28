Angelina Jolie, The Weeknd Dating Rumours Are Sending Twitter into Meme Meltdown

Angelina Jolie was seen with The Weeknd on September 25, pictures of which surfaced online and sparked rumours of the two dating. And it was somehow very personal news for the fans of both the celebrities. Twitter has a very proactive imagination and a sharp meme game going for itself, and came up with memes ranging from how Jolie might break the news to her kids to The Weeknd’s impressive dating trajectory consisting of A-listers like model Bella Hadid and singer Selena Gomez. Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd were photographed stepping out of celebrity hotspot Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles Wednesday evening, setting the rumour mill ablaze in regards to a potential romantic linkup. “The pair reportedly spent hours at the restaurant, before leaving separately to avoid raising suspicion," The Sun reported. Check out Twitter’s meltdown here: “couple goals" to confused incomprehension.

angelina jolie and the weeknd are together … as in dating ??? pic.twitter.com/93FtQRquBE— RCE (@moreofmaur) September 26, 2021

A message from The Weeknd to Brad Pitt now that he’s with Angelina Joliepic.twitter.com/eGpbBxpt0v— BLURAYANGEL (@blurayangel) September 26, 2021

Rumors about the weeknd and angelina jolie dating.No one:Me : pic.twitter.com/dqxixjw3QX— menna sherif (@mennasherifff) September 27, 2021

idk who i want to be more, the weeknd or angelina jolie pic.twitter.com/Ucn2h3ddOl— take my breath (@shelby_xo_) September 27, 2021

what do you mean Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd might be dating like what do you mean by that— t (@invaderti_) September 27, 2021

Trying to process The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie like pic.twitter.com/vdGTdo2aE1— Kate Thornley (@KateThornley3) September 27, 2021

It looks like it might be time for enthusiastic fans to move on from the iconic Angelina Jolie-Brad Pitt pairing. Jolie certainly is. She had filed for divorce from Pitt in September 2016 and the pair have been involved in a custody dispute over their children.

My wife was just like “Isn’t it weird Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd are dating?” I still thought she was married to Brad Pitt tbh I don’t care about these people pic.twitter.com/YpTDGMo7gk— Ronin Hakujin (@jaggedvisionz) September 28, 2021

I heard y’all said Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd were couple goals pic.twitter.com/WutC2yJUlF— Top Of Da Mornin’  (@BestManTelly) September 26, 2021

My mother saw one headline about The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie and went on a 40 minute spiral/rant. This is why I am dramatic.— Sydney (@syd_the_kiddd) September 28, 2021

Someone needed an “extremely sad" playlist to cope with the prospective news, while others were happy on The Weeknd’s behalf.

Bon the weeknd is dating angelina jolie I need a extremely sad playlist for tonight por favor, je dois faire mon deuil— nohawkward (@nohawkwardd) September 18, 2021

HELLO??? the weeknd and angelina jolie relationship rumours????? i’m here for it— dairymilkchocolate 🎗 (@ilovem1lfz) September 28, 2021

If Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd are really dating, that's a really unexpected couple— 𝐵. (@THESCORPIOMUSE) September 27, 2021

The Weeknd went on a date with Angelina Jolie… my guyyyyyyyy 😎— dweeby dizzy (@_babydizz_) September 28, 2021

As per several international publications, the two might have bonded over their shared love for Ethiopia. The Weeknd’s parents are from Ethiopia, while Angelina adopted her 16-year-old daughter Zahara Marley from the east African country. Additionally, The Weeknd recently shared that he would be donating USD 1 million to Ethiopia while the country faces tension in its Tigray Region, according to The New York Times. Jolie, 46, opted for a black silk dress and trench coat while the Canadian-born singer, 31, kept it simple in a denim look and black boots. “They’re clearly not trying to hide (the dinner date)," a source close to The Weeknd told Page Six. “He’s definitely focused on getting to the movie business. He has the new HBO series he’s starring in."

Looks like it might be wise for fans of the duo to take whatever comes out of the rumour mill with a generous pinch of salt.

