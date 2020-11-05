'Angels Have Been Dispatched From Africa': Trump's Spiritual Advisor Leads Bizarre Prayer Service for Win

The US Presidential Elections is still underway, even after over 24 hours of counting votes.

At the time of writing this article, Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden is in the lead.

Biden has expressed confidence that he will win the election and has enough states in the bag to reach the magic number of 270 electoral votes. His statement came as he was projected to win the critical battleground states of Michigan and Wisconsin, taking his tally to 253. He also holds narrow leads in swing states of Nevada and Arizona, while President Donald Trump leads in Pennsylvania, Georgia and North Carolina.

Bringing out all guns, Trump's campaign team is suing states for "still counting votes." And they're also trying to play the hand of God.

A video of presidential spiritual advisor Paula White leading an impassioned prayer service in an effort to secure Trump's reelection, went viral.

In the video, White can be heard saying, "I hear a sound of victory. The Lord says it is done. For I hear, victory, victory, victory!" She added that "Angels are being dispatched right now." And then it got a little bizarre. "Angels have been dispatched from Africa right now. They're coming here, in the name of Jesus." She continues her chant in Latin, and repeats "I hear the sound of victory" several times in the video.

Presidential spiritual adviser Paula White is currently leading an impassioned prayer service in an effort to secure Trump's reelection. pic.twitter.com/hCSRh84d6g — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) November 5, 2020

She also may have called the Democrats "demonic confederacies."

Paula White battles the "demonic confederacies" that are attempting to steal the election from Trump. pic.twitter.com/Bt3BJOkJIV — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) November 5, 2020

Will it work? Maybe Trump has a better chance legally.

The Trump campaign is filing a lawsuit to stop vote counting in Georgia, a campaign official said. It is unclear whether the suit will be successful. "President Trump and his team are fighting for the good of the nation to uphold the rule of law, and Georgia’s law is very clear: to legally count, mail ballots must be received by 7:00 p.m. on Election Day. That’s still the law, even after Democrats sued earlier this year to extend the deadline and delay Election Day—President Trump and Republicans fought to uphold Georgia law, and we won," Trump Deputy Campaign Manager Justin Clark said in a statement.

Clark went on to say that "a Republican poll observer in Georgia witnessed 53 late absentee ballots illegally added to a stack of on-time absentee ballots in Chatham County. We will not allow Democrat election officials to steal this election from President Trump with late, illegal ballots. President Trump and the Georgia Republican Party have filed suit to require all Georgia counties to separate any and all late-arriving ballots from all legally cast ballots to ensure a free, fair election in which only legal, valid ballots count."