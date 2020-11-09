Angry BJP Workers Accuse TMC Cadres of Eating Their Food During Rally in Bengal

In a fresh set of bizarre allegations, the BJP wing of West Bengal has accused Trinamool Congress cadres of hijacking their feast and finishing all their food in the State's port city of Haldia during an election rally.

A rally arranged by Dilip Ghosh, BJP's Bengal president and MP from Medinipur constituency on Sunday in Purba Medinipur district was supposed to conclude with a meal. However, when the BJP workers arrived, reportedly the food had already been consumed by the 'opposition'.

The feast was arranged at a local party member's house at Ward 15. After Ghosh's rally was over and when the BJP workers decided to follow it up with a good meal, they saw the place was "looted" and visuals reported by News18 Bangla showed used plates with leftovers lying on the table and in the bushes.

The BJP workers accused local TMC leader and Councillor Aizul Rahman and his cadres to have carried out this act of looting. However, Rahman has refuted the allegations.

Another BJP worker has alleged that after the meeting was over, a worker of Rahman attacked and kidnapped him, then forced him to have alcohol. Later he was beaten up by the TMC cadres, report India Today.

Bengal has increasingly become a hotbed of TMC and BJP's scuffle as the state polls draw closer.

In another incident, Ghosh also claimed that if elected to power, the BJP will withdraw all "false cases" against political activists, including TMC workers, alleging that the "vindictive attitude" of Mamata Banerjee government has resulted in the filing of 28,000 such cases against adversaries of the TMC.

Describing Ghosh's comments as "baseless and frivolous", TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy said, "the state is regularly conducting raids in markets to ensure that sellers do not hike potato prices while the tuber is being sold at lower prices from state outlets."

( with inputs from PTI )