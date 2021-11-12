In an absurd incident, a dissatisfied customer annoyed with the soup she ordered, threw it at the food chain manager’s face. The video of the incident is going viral as the footage from the surveillance camera shows the inhumane act of the customer splashing the spicy soup in the manager’s face. The incident took place in Texas at a popular Mexican fast-food chain, Sol de Jalisco. The manager, Jannelle Broland, 24, was at her job on November 7 when an angry customer approached her with a container of soup in her hands. Reportedly, the lid of the package had melted due to the piping hot Mexican menudo soup, which made the woman furious. Broland tried convincing the customer on the phone and offered her a complimentary alternative and refund, but the irate customer didn’t budge. She later came to the restaurant and started making a scene at the establishment. When Broland tried to control the situation and asked her to either calm down or leave the restaurant, she flung the entire soup into Broland’s face.

“My first thought was ‘what just happened.’ I couldn’t open my eyes. The spices were burning my eyes. It went up to my nose and caused a nose bleed,” Broland told KCENTV. Fortunately, by the time the incident took place, the soup had cooled down and did not injure Broland’s face.

Watch the entire incident here:

As per the law enforcement officials, the woman and her companion may face stringent charges. Several news outlets tried to reach the customer, but all attempts went in vain. According to reports, her social media accounts have also been shut after the video of the incident went viral.

