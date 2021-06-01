Angry Hippopotamus Chases Speedboat and Safari Visitors in Lake Victoria, Video Goes Viral

A group of safari visitors in Kenya had to run for their lives when an enraged hippo chased their speedboat through Lake Victoria, forcing them to get out of the territory. The scary encounter was caught on camera by one of the visitors named Dicken Muchena, who was an eye-witness to the terrifying incident. The video that has gone viral on social media shows four hippopotami dropping their heads in the water before the boat approaches them.

Suddenly, one of the giant animals charged at the boat riders, giving them the shock of their life. In the clip, the huge mammal can also be heard making an angry guttural sound as it started chasing the speedboat.

Muchena was one of those who went on the speedboat to catch a glimpse of the semiaquatic animals. Talking about the horrifying incident, he told The Sun, “We knew that the area was a harbour for hippos, and we wanted to set out to try and get some photos of them." Since they knew that hippos are killer animals, the visitors gave them a wide path and avoided getting too close. However, a huge, agitated hippo suddenly appeared and started chasing them while they were driving back. He added that such a reaction was never expected and called the incident “a narrow escape".

This isn’t the first time that Muchena had been chased by an angry animal in Kenya. In December, a giraffe made him run for his life during a jungle safari at the Masai Mara Game Reserve. As per the reports, Muchena and a group of safari-goers were admiring the giraffes in their grazing ground when one of the giant mammals got so close to the car that it almost stepped on the vehicle. However, the driver managed to take them out of the giraffe’s path on time and everyone was saved. Muchena is a geography teacher. The incident was reported by The Daily Mail.

