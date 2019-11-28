Angry Ram Smashes Patio Door While 'Trying To Fight Its Own Reflection'

A 58-year-old man, Quentin Rayner was peacefully sleeping at his home in Southwell, Nottinghamshire, when suddenly some unusually loud noise woke him up. On checking, he found an escaped ram in his back garden who had smashed the glass windows of a patio door.

"To say I was shocked would be an understatement," Rayner said after he discovered the damage on Wednesday morning. When Rayner first heard the noise, he had guessed it to be frost or vandals and was about to dial up the police, but was thoroughly shocked to discover a ram had banged at the window, "trying to fight its own reflection". After smashing the glass, Rayner found the animal happily chewing away on his garden plants after an “awful mess” was created by it.

Rayner, who is a reporter, said "I guess he must have seen his reflection in the doors and decided to have a fight." The ram was then, reportedly, returned to a local farmer who claimed to be its owner. When Rayner tried to connect the insurance company for damage cover to the occurrence, "Their response was 'that sounds unusual' but they sent an assessor out who agreed to pay up so we just have to pay the excess," reported NDTV.

