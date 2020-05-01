BUZZ

3-MIN READ

Angry Twitter Has Tips for Narayana Murthy Who Wants Indians to Work 60-Hour Every Week

Some pointed out on Twitter that Indians already work that long.

Jashodhara Mukherjee
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 1, 2020, 4:24 PM IST
Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy has a suggestion to compensate for the economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus lockdown: Indians should work for sixty hours minimum in a week for the next two to three years.

Murthy was addressing a virtual audience comprising industry executives and businessmen at ET Unwired, an event organised by Economic Times when he said this. During his speech, Murthy said that India cannot sustain such a lockdown situation for too long and that very soon, the number of deaths caused by hunger will exceed the Covid-19 deaths.

At the event, Murthy also said that at least 9 million people die in India every year and if one is to compare that with the number of deaths caused by Covid-19, there is not much reason to panic.

As of now, India has crossed 35,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and over 1100 deaths.

Murthy also spoke at length about the impact of lockdown on industries and how if this continues, a majority of Indians would find themselves without a job in the near future.

Apart from suggesting that people should work more than 60 hours a week, Murthy also recommended that offices should consider introducing shifts in order to maintain social distancing in the workplace.

However, not everyone is happy with the recommendation. Most people around the country, irrespective of the sector, have been working from home during the lockdown. And while that is not always a bed of roses, people are indeed working hard (and often overtime) to ensure that productivity doesn't suffer.

There was some appreciation for his suggestion of overtime.


Some pointed out that Indians already work that long.




Some of them had other suggestions for Mr Murthy.






Meanwhile, some came to Murthy's defence.


  • Active Cases

    25,007

    +845*  

  • Total Confirmed

    35,043

    +1,433*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    8,889

    +516*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,147

    +72*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 01 (08:00 AM)
