Angry Twitter Shares Art for Pregnant Elephant That Died After Eating Cracker-Stuffed Pineapple in Kerala

The painful death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala after a man fed her with a cracker-filled pineapple has enraged the people. The incident was reported from the fringe areas of the Silent Valley in Attappadi. She was allegedly given the pineapple to eliminate her. The crackers exploded in her mouth, damaging her jaw grievously.

The sheer inhuman act has angered people. Many took to social media to express their resentment over the act and demanded action against the culprits. People also came up with posters and sketches.

Here are some of the sketches:

There's a natural law of karma that vindictive people, who go out of their way to hurt others, will end up broke and alone.”#Elephant pic.twitter.com/1J2epz2YDG — Aman banka (@AmanBanka00) June 2, 2020

Stand and fight for the voiceless..

Monsters are mythical but, humans are real...#Elephant pic.twitter.com/ebdGHjj9wz — amrutha vk (@amrutha_vk) June 3, 2020

As news of a pregnant #elephant killed in #kerala by being fed a pineapple stuffed with a firecracker makes the rounds, this is all I have to say. pic.twitter.com/yBJuqVgiyl — Green Humour (@thetoonguy) June 3, 2020

There's a natural law of karma that vindictive people, who go out of their way to hurt others, will end up broke and alone.”#Elephant pic.twitter.com/bTSpkMVh31 — Pawan Sharma (@PawanSh04278980) June 3, 2020

Pineapple feed to a pregnant elephant with firecrackers on it.!!

She dead still, with her baby together....

These ppl should be arrested for no reason, should be sentenced to death.#elephant pic.twitter.com/wl3gwyXyJs — Sarvanan (@sarvanan3691) June 2, 2020

Angry and Upset

The #elephant that died in Palakkad, #KERALA was pregnant. She was fed a pineapple filled w/firecrackers by locals. Her mouth was severely injured. She walked around the village, in searing pain & hunger until she died!! https://t.co/mfGdhq0jrg pic.twitter.com/hVV6vZ8sU2 — Colby Steiner (@raccoon_mama) June 2, 2020

She was a mother, she died standing in river. God will take revenge. Sin will never be forgotten never be forgiven. Culprit will see hell on this very earth.#Elephant — Ajit Kumar Jha (@AjitKum03975689) June 3, 2020

Actor Randeep Hooda also tweeted and demanded action against those who were involved in the dastardly incident.