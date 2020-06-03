BUZZ

2-MIN READ

Angry Twitter Shares Art for Pregnant Elephant That Died After Eating Cracker-Stuffed Pineapple in Kerala

Combination photo of sketches shared on Twitter.

Combination photo of sketches shared on Twitter.

The elephant was fed with a cracker-filled pineapple which exploded in her mouth and damaged her jaw grievously.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 3, 2020, 11:00 AM IST
The painful death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala after a man fed her with a cracker-filled pineapple has enraged the people. The incident was reported from the fringe areas of the Silent Valley in Attappadi. She was allegedly given the pineapple to eliminate her. The crackers exploded in her mouth, damaging her jaw grievously.

The sheer inhuman act has angered people. Many took to social media to express their resentment over the act and demanded action against the culprits. People also came up with posters and sketches.

Here are some of the sketches:

Angry and Upset

Actor Randeep Hooda also tweeted and demanded action against those who were involved in the dastardly incident.


