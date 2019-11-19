Angry Wasps Kill Three Men Returning from Relative's Funeral in China, Five Injured

A funereal in China turned even more morose after a family of eight was attacked by a swarm of aggressive wasps, killing two and injuring five.

The Pang family was on its way back from the burial site after the funeral ceremony of a relative on Saturday when the incident occurred in China's Tangdu.

Of the two deceased men, one was 70-years-old and died instantly as a result of the severe allergic reaction the stings, local media reported.

The injured men were taken to the Xingye People's Hospital where two other men of ages 60 and 87 also succumbed to anaphylactic shock. The other five survivors were then shifted to the Yulin First People's Hospital, Daily Mail reported.

Beware of the #wasps! 3 died and 5 were injured in Guangxi, #China when a group of villagers encountered a swarm of wasps on their way home after a burial. The injured are still undergoing treatment. https://t.co/HIfrAQI0kK pic.twitter.com/q7Nb5OlsjN — The Paper 澎湃新闻 (@thepapercn) November 17, 2019

According to Xingye country officials in the southern Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in China, one of the survivors continues to be in a serious condition.

This is not the first time that people were stung to death. In October 2013, giant, deadly hornets killed at least 42 people in China.

Crazed wasps also stung a tour guide to death in Thialand in October this year. The man had taken a couple of French tourists out to sight-see in Chiang Mai when the incident occurred.

