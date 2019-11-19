Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Angry Wasps Kill Three Men Returning from Relative's Funeral in China, Five Injured

Death at a funeral in Tangdu, China as a swarm of wasps attacked a family of eight.

News18.com

Updated:November 19, 2019, 12:11 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Angry Wasps Kill Three Men Returning from Relative's Funeral in China, Five Injured
While one of the victims died on the spot, ttwo others died of anaphylactic shock in the hospital | Image credit: Twitter/ WhatsNew2Day

A funereal in China turned even more morose after a family of eight was attacked by a swarm of aggressive wasps, killing two and injuring five.

The Pang family was on its way back from the burial site after the funeral ceremony of a relative on Saturday when the incident occurred in China's Tangdu.

Of the two deceased men, one was 70-years-old and died instantly as a result of the severe allergic reaction the stings, local media reported.

The injured men were taken to the Xingye People's Hospital where two other men of ages 60 and 87 also succumbed to anaphylactic shock. The other five survivors were then shifted to the Yulin First People's Hospital, Daily Mail reported.

According to Xingye country officials in the southern Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in China, one of the survivors continues to be in a serious condition.

This is not the first time that people were stung to death. In October 2013, giant, deadly hornets killed at least 42 people in China.

Crazed wasps also stung a tour guide to death in Thialand in October this year. The man had taken a couple of French tourists out to sight-see in Chiang Mai when the incident occurred.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram